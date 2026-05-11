Dua Lipa Sues Samsung Over Trademark Infringement, Claiming Unauthorized Use of Photo on Television Boxes

Pop star Dua Lipa is suing Samsung over trademark infringement, alleging the South Korean conglomerate illegally used a photo of the star to juice US television sales. The suit seeks a permanent injunction, an award no less than for $15 million for actual damages and punitive damages.

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

The Gala’s 2023 theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.

" Pop star Dua Lipa is suing Samsung over trademark infringement, alleging the South Korean conglomerate illegally used a photo of the star to juice US television sales. Attorneys for Lipa filed the suit Friday in a US court in California, claiming "massive, continuing, unauthorized commercial exploitation of her valuable image and likeness by Samsung on cardboard television boxes.

" The legal papers include a snapshot of the box for a high definition television. The television screen is filled with several images, the largest showing part of Lipa’s face. The photo, titled "Dua Lipa – Backstage at Austin City Limits, 2024," is registered with the US copyright office and belongs to Lipa, according to the suit.

The suit lists Lipa’s extensive commercial partnerships, including serving as global brand ambassador for Puma, campaigns with Versace and Yves Saint Laurent and collaborations with Porsche, Apple, Chanel, Nespresso, Bvlgari and Tiffany & Co. "Ms. Lipa is highly selective in her commercial partnerships and has cultivated a premium brand through carefully curated, high-end sponsorships and endorsements," according to the suit.

"Consistent with this deliberate strategy, Plaintiff would not have agreed to license her name, image or likeness in connection with the sale of the Infringing Products. " The complaint seeks a permanent injunction, an award no less than for $15 million for actual damages and punitive damages





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Dua Lipa Samsung Trademark Infringement Commercial Partnerships High-End Sponsorships And Endorsements

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