The DSS says its preliminary investigation found no evidence that it recruited protesters in Sokoto, and asks Atiku Abubakar to publicly clarify his allegation or provide concrete proof.

The Department of State Services ( DSS) has asked former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to provide concrete evidence for his claim that the agency recruited protesters in Sokoto State to disrupt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) campaign.

The DSS said its preliminary investigation into the allegation did not establish that it was recruiting people to stage protests or create disorder ahead of the party's campaign. Atiku, the ADC presidential candidate, made the allegation on November 3. He accused the DSS leadership of recruiting protesters in Sokoto to create disorder and give the All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled state government a pretext to impose a curfew and prevent the ADC rally from holding as scheduled.

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Atiku Recruit Sokoto Protesters Allegation

The former Vice President said: More disturbing still, the information available to us is that the leadership of the Department of State Services is recruiting people to stage protests in Sokoto. The objective is to create disorder, give the APC controlled state government a pretext to impose a curfew and prevent our campaign take off from holding as scheduled.

He further alleged that the protesters were being assembled at a location behind Zenith Bank on Koko Road, with trucks stationed there and dispatched to strategic locations. Atiku said: We know where some of these protesters are assembled: an office behind Zenith Bank on Koko Road. Trucks are stationed there and dispatched to key points, including the roundabout.

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In a statement on Tuesday night, DSS Deputy Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Favour Dozie, said the agency activated its internal investigation protocol following a directive by its Director-General, Adeola Ajayi. The investigation was later expanded to include interviews with ADC leadership in Sokoto, party members and relevant stakeholders. Giving the outcome, the Service said: Outcome of the preliminary investigation did not confirm the allegation, as there was no evidence to establish such.

DSS Requests Evidence From Atiku

The DSS acknowledged letters of appreciation received from the ADC chairman and governorship candidate in Sokoto State, but insisted that Atiku should publicly clarify his allegation or provide evidence to support it. The statement said: While the Service acknowledges the Letters of Appreciation from the ADC chairman and governorship candidate in Sokoto State, the DSS still requests that, in view of the fact that the allegation was made in public, His Excellency should set the records straight publicly or provide concrete evidence (if any) to enable further investigation.

This appeal is made with respect to His Excellency and in the interest of truth, fairness, and preservation of the morale of officers who risk their lives daily in the service of the nation. The agency also recalled its intervention during an attack on the ADC governorship candidate, Mannir Daniya, in Sokoto on October 31, saying its operatives evacuated him to safety. It said two DSS operatives were assaulted during the incident and were still receiving medical treatment in hospital.

According to the Service, Daniya personally called the Sokoto State Director of the DSS to appreciate the agency's intervention and requested additional security reinforcement. The DSS said its efforts to protect political actors across party lines were inconsistent with the allegation levelled against it.

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DSS Protect Political Parties Contradict Atiku

The statement said: Though these operations to protect all Political Parties are at variance with the elder statesman's allegation and tend to demoralise our gallant operatives who are risking their lives in the line of duty, the DSS has still ordered an investigation into the allegation in deference to the elder statesman. Describing its appeal as one made out of respect for Atiku, the agency said it was also concerned about the morale of officers serving in difficult security conditions.

The Service will continue to remain accountable under the present DG. The DSS welcomed an independent investigation into the controversy, maintaining that it remained committed to its constitutional mandate and standards of professionalism and neutrality. The statement said: The DSS, under its present DG, remains deeply committed to its constitutional mandate, set standards of professionalism and neutrality.