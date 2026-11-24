The DSS has urged the Federal High Court in Abuja to close Omoyele Sowore's defence in his cyberbullying trial, saying he exceeded the five adjournments allowed by law by nine. Sowore's counsel opposed the application, calling it premature and insisting that pending rulings on an INEC subpoena must be resolved first.

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to make an order foreclosing the defence of African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore in his ongoing trial for alleged cyberbullying.

Counsel to the DSS, Akinlolu Kehinde, SAN, informed Justice Mohammed Umar shortly before adjournment that an application to that effect had been filed and served on the defendant. He said there must be an end to the delays. Before we finally draw the curtain to the proceedings, I want to bring to your Lordship notice the application we filed and served on the defendant, Kehinde told the court. The application is that there must be an end to all these.

Also read Alleged Cyberbullying: Sowore’s Trial Stalled Over Delay In Filing Court Documents

The defendant has since exceeded the number of adjournments as required by law. In the motion on notice, the DSS sought an order closing the defence case. It also sought an order directing parties to file and exchange their final written addresses within a period to be determined by the court, and to fix a date for the adoption of the addresses.

Giving a nine-ground argument in support of the application, Kehinde said Sowore was re-arraigned on a two-count charge on January 19, 2026, to which he pleaded not guilty, after which the trial commenced. The prosecution called its witness and closed its case in March 2026. The court dismissed Sowore's no-case submission on May 8, 2026, and directed him to enter his defence.

Advertisement

DSS Accuses Sowore Of Delays

Kehinde said Sowore subsequently sought or procured adjournments on at least 14 occasions, eight of which occurred after he was called upon to open his defence. This is far in excess of the five adjournments to which a party is entitled under Section 396(4) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, Kehinde said. He added that since Sowore opened his defence on July 6, 2026, the trial had not progressed beyond the evidence of two defence witnesses.

The senior lawyer accused Sowore of repeatedly filing applications and court processes that had the effect of stalling the trial, including the subpoena issued against the lead counsel to the complainant. He argued that the right to fair hearing guaranteed by Section 36 of the Constitution is a right to an opportunity to be heard, not a right to an unlimited number of adjournments.

Section 36(4) of the Constitution guarantees a fair hearing within a reasonable time, and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 requires that criminal trials proceed from day to day or, where that is impracticable, within the strict limits on adjournments prescribed by Section 396 of the ACJA, Kehinde argued. He urged the court to grant the application in the interest of justice. Responding, Reuben Adakole, who appeared for Sowore, acknowledged receipt of the application seeking to foreclose their defence.

He however argued that before the prosecution's application could be taken, the court needed to deliver its ruling on the objection raised by Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, against their subpoena, including their preliminary objection and ex-parte motion. Inasmuch as the application tends to foreclose us, there is our application which the court ought to pronounce on first. Until after the ruling, we can look at it.

Sowore Counsel Disputes Application Ripe

The application is unripe, my lord, Adakole said. He also clarified that the subpoena issued to the INEC chairman was strictly a subpoena duces tecum, requiring him to produce documents rather than appear as a witness to give oral evidence. It is just strictly to come and tender the documents, and that was why we filed a motion to amend the application.

We ask that we be allowed to move our motion ex parte, so that it will lay to rest all these issues, Adakole said. Kehinde however corrected Adakole's impression that the prosecution's request was to get a date to hear the application seeking the foreclosure of Sowore's case.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Alex Iziyon, SAN, who represented Amupitan, informed the court that the matter had previously been adjourned because the defence had yet to file its counter-affidavit. He confirmed that the defence had subsequently filed the process and that he had responded, urging the parties to adopt their respective processes. Iziyon disagreed with the defence, accusing it of attempting to circumvent the court's earlier directive. The defendant cannot take this court for a ride.

I submit with all sense of responsibility, he said. He reminded the court that it had directed the defence to file a formal application on notice to enable the opposing parties to respond. In response, Justice Umar told Adakole that the defence was required to comply with the court's directive since the parties had already joined issues on the matter.

INEC Chairman Objects To Subpoena

Before the last adjourned date, I told you that since you have issued that subpoena and they have been joined, anything you want to do now will be by motion on notice; serve them, and they will respond, the judge said. The court subsequently heard the applications. Iziyon adopted three processes filed on behalf of Amupitan and urged the court to set aside the subpoena.

He relied on an earlier ruling by Justice Umar on the court's power to set aside a subpoena and cited a previous case in which a subpoena was set aside because the person sought to be summoned had no connection with the subject matter of the proceedings. Adakole, in his response, adopted the defence processes and urged the court to dismiss Amupitan's application.

He also moved an ex parte application filed on November 11, seeking four reliefs, arguing that the documents requested were public records in the custody of a public officer. The matter was adjourned for ruling on the pending applications.