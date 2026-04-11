DSS Releases Kano Officials After Questioning in Kwankwaso Cyberbullying Probe

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released several Kano State Government officials after questioning them regarding a petition filed by former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. The officials, including key media and information advisors, were held for several hours before being released on self-recognition. The petition alleges cyberbullying and defamation targeting Kwankwaso and his supporters. Investigations are ongoing, and no official statements have been released by the DSS or the state government.

The Department of State Services ( DSS ) has released several Kano State Government officials following a period of questioning. The officials were summoned by the DSS in connection with a petition lodged by former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso . The individuals were held for approximately four hours before being granted bail on self-recognition.

This situation has unfolded amidst escalating political tensions within the state, particularly on social media platforms, highlighting the complexities of the current political landscape. The incident underscores the delicate balance between freedom of expression and the potential for online harassment and defamation, issues which are increasingly relevant in contemporary political discourse.\The officials involved include prominent figures within the Kano State Government administration. Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, who serves as the Director General of Media and Publicity at the Kano Government House, was among those questioned. Also included were Ibrahim Adam, the Special Adviser on Information, and Salisu Yahaya Hotoro, the APC Youth Leader in Kano. Nuhu Dambazau, a senior reporter working within the Government House, was another individual brought in for questioning. The petition, filed under the banner of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, the political platform associated with Kwankwaso, specifically accuses the officials of engaging in cyberbullying and defamation targeting the former governor and his supporters. The nature of the alleged online attacks involved coordinated efforts to damage the reputation of Kwankwaso and his political allies, as detailed in the petition. The rapid release of the officials, following the period of questioning, points to the ongoing nature of the investigation. No conclusive findings have yet been made public, and the DSS continues to review the evidence and the claims presented within Kwankwaso's petition. The focus of the investigation will likely center on identifying the source and scope of the online activities, and determining whether these activities constitute actionable offenses under existing laws.\This recent development contributes to a growing wave of political unrest and rivalry online. Supporters of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and those affiliated with the Kano State Government are engaged in heightened digital exchanges. The absence of an official statement from either the DSS or the Kano State Government contributes to further speculation. The silence from these authorities has left the public with limited official information, leading to the spread of unconfirmed narratives. The implications of this investigation are significant, as they extend beyond the individuals directly involved. They could potentially set a precedent for future cases involving online behavior and political discourse. The case highlights the importance of responsible online conduct and the need to address instances of cyberbullying and defamation, particularly within the context of political campaigns and public debates. The outcome of the DSS investigation will be carefully observed by stakeholders across the political spectrum, and by the general public, seeking clarity on the legality of online expression within the political arena. Further announcements from the DSS and the Kano State Government are anticipated to shed more light on the investigation’s progress and potential repercussions. The underlying issues addressed by this current situation are likely to shape the way political discussions and campaigns are conducted in the near future within the state





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DSS Kano State Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso Cyberbullying Defamation Political Tensions

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