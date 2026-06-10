DSS Raises Concerns Over Alleged Bandits' Plot to Abduct Schoolchildren in Edo State

The Department of State Services (DSS) has issued a security memo alerting authorities to an alleged plot by suspected bandits to carry out a mass abduction of schoolchildren in Edo State. The memo reveals that intelligence reports point to a planned attack, with schools in the Edo North Senatorial District believed to be the major targets. The suspects discussed changing their strategy after previous attempts to kidnap wealthy individuals failed to bring the expected financial rewards, and agreed that abducting schoolchildren could attract wider government attention and possibly lead to larger ransom payments and other concessions.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised concerns over an alleged plot by suspected bandits to carry out a mass abduction of schoolchildren in Edo State .

A security memo issued by the Edo State Command of the agency revealed that intelligence reports pointed to a planned attack, with schools in the Edo North Senatorial District believed to be the major targets. According to the document, the alert followed the interception of a conversation between two suspected bandits identified as Bawa and Nuhu. The suspects were said to have discussed changing their strategy after previous attempts to kidnap wealthy individuals failed to bring the expected financial rewards.

The intelligence report stated that the pair allegedly agreed that abducting schoolchildren could attract wider government attention and possibly lead to larger ransom payments and other concessions. The memo also disclosed that on June 4, 2026, security operatives arrested a 25-year-old man, Emmanuel Momidu, who was allegedly seen carrying out surveillance around Makeke Secondary School in Makeke Community, Akoko Edo Local Government Area.

Following the development, the DSS advised security agencies to immediately strengthen protection around schools and other educational institutions across the state, particularly in vulnerable communities in Edo North. The agency recommended the deployment of more security personnel to schools and surrounding areas, while also calling for closer collaboration with the Edo State Security Corps, local vigilante groups and hunters to improve intelligence gathering and surveillance.

Moreover, Parents, guardians and school administrators in Edo State are expected to remain vigilant as security agencies intensify efforts to prevent any possible attack





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Department Of State Services (DSS) Alleged Bandits Mass Abduction Schoolchildren Edo State Intelligence Report Suspects Arrest Surveillance Protection Deployment Collaboration Intelligence Gathering Surveillance Vigilance School Administrators Parents Guardians

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