DSS Intercepts 21 AK-47 Rifles, 4 PKT Machine Guns from Niger Republic

The DSS intercepted a large arms shipment from Niger Republic in Sokoto State, arresting a female courier, as terror groups turn to women and camels to move weapons ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Department of State Services ( DSS) has foiled a major terror plot by intercepting a large consignment of high-calibre weapons and ammunition smuggled into Nigeria from the Republic of Niger.

The weapons were seized in Dawakawa, Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State, following intensive surveillance of terror cells seeking to transport deadly weapons into Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections. A top security source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, said the shipment was intercepted less than 70 days to the 2027 general elections.

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DSS Seizes Weapons from Niger, Arrests Commander

According to the source, the weapons include 21 AK-47 rifles, four PKT machine guns and 825 magazines. The DSS also tracked down one of the field commanders tasked with causing mayhem ahead and during the elections. The source said the interception followed surveillance of suspected terrorist networks. The growing number of DSS interceptions has forced criminal groups to adopt alternative methods, including using women and beasts of burden, particularly camels, to carry illegal arms.

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Earlier in the week, DSS operatives arrested another suspected female arms courier, Hafsat Umar, in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Umar was allegedly found with 12 grenades and two ammunition belts. The DSS says Hafsat Umar is the 14th female arms courier it has arrested between February 2025 and November 2026. Her arrest adds to a growing list of women accused of moving weapons for armed groups.

Intelligence reportedly indicated that Umar had travelled to Niger State to source ammunition for delivery to a suspected bandit leader, Saidu Marafa. Marafa is said to be based in Kani Kawa, Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Among the cases cited was the arrest of Aisha Mohammed in Keffi, Nasarawa State, last month. She was allegedly conveying arms and ammunition through an arms dealer and kidnapper identified only as Sani.

Female Arms Couriers and Eastern Network Links

Recovered from Aisha were 202 rounds of 7.62mm AK-47 ammunition and three empty AK-47 magazines. In September 2026, Chika Aguzie and Blessing Nwamba were arrested at separate locations in Ebonyi State. They are accused of supplying weapons and explosives to commanders of the outlawed Eastern Security Network (ESN). The commanders were identified as Chinonso Amobi Okafor, also known as Temple, and B44, who were reportedly based in Anambra State.

Fourteen wraps of improvised explosive device (IED) detonators were recovered during that operation. The arrests by the DSS span Zamfara, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Taraba, Kaduna and Plateau States, the source added. The DSS has recorded a series of seizures and arrests in 2025 and 2026 involving women carrying rifles, rounds and magazines. Several of the cases involved ammunition recovered in different states across the north and central regions.

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Growing List of Female Couriers with Ammo

In August, the DSS arrested Rabiatu Halidu on Abacha Road, Katu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, with 501 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition. Another suspect, Aisha Ibrahim, was arrested in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State in February with 975 rounds of ammunition. In January, operatives arrested Sakina Muhammad and Badariyya Abubakar along the Wukari-Jalingo Road in Taraba State.

They were allegedly found with one AK-47 rifle, 984 rounds of special ammunition, 105 rounds of GPMG ammunition and 14 empty AK-47 magazines. The service also recorded arrests in 2025, including that of Rahane Sanusi in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Sanusi was allegedly caught conveying ammunition from an illegal arms dealer in Sokoto State to a suspected bandit, Ibrahim Bare, also known as Baba, in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Convictions of Female Terrorists for Arms Trafficking

Other women arrested during that period included Suwaiba Abubakar, Halima Umar, Firdausi Haruna, Saidya Ibrahim and Fatima Sani, with varying quantities of arms and ammunition reportedly recovered from them. The DSS also recorded convictions in terrorism-related cases involving female arms couriers. The Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced three women, Halima Abdullahi, Safiya Salihu and Halima Umar, to 20 years imprisonment each after their arraignment on terrorism-related charges.

The DSS says Hafsat Umar will be charged to court in the same way as the women arrested before her. The service also says its intelligence will be used to bring other suspects to justice. According to the source, the DSS will keep using actionable intelligence and sustained tactical operations. The aim is to identify and apprehend every individual involved in the illegal arms trade and bring them before the courts.