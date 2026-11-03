DSS releases four cleared of IPOB links, pays N20m compensation

The DSS has released four men arrested in Bayelsa State in 2022 over alleged IPOB membership after investigations cleared them, approving N20m compensation.

The Department of State Services has released four men arrested over alleged membership of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and approved N20 million in compensation for them.

Each of the four suspects will receive N5 million after investigations cleared them of the allegations. The Director-General of the DSS, Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, ordered the release and approved the payments. Security sources identified the released men as Emele Uduma Ibe, Berefgagha Appah, Ondokeyilemi Aggry and Oyeinmokebebeton Aggry. They were arrested in May 2022 in Sampou and Akeddei communities in Kolokuma/Opokuma and Sagbama Local Government Areas of Bayelsa State.

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Suspects Deceived By False Amnesty Promises

A source said investigations established that the suspects had been deceived into believing they would each receive a monthly payment of N100,000 under the Federal Government Amnesty Programme. The source added that they were unaware they were being lured by a group of IPOB members who are now facing trial. The source also said the four newly released suspects would receive psychological and medical support from the Service, in addition to the financial compensation, to help them reintegrate into society.

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After receiving the four suspects, their lawyer, Deji Adeyanju of Deji Adeyanju and Partners, commended the DSS for its efforts towards safeguarding national security and respecting human rights. He praised Ajayi for what he described as a genuine commitment to upholding human rights. Adeyanju said the level of hygiene and professionalism within the Service was the best he had witnessed in more than 20 years of interacting with DSS personnel.

He reiterated his earlier position that President Bola Tinubu made the right choice in appointing Ajayi as the DSS Director-General. Speaking on behalf of the others, Emele Uduma Ibe described the day as the happiest of his life. He said the experience had taught him valuable lessons he would share with others. He thanked the DSS leadership and prayed for continued blessings for the Director-General and the Service management.

Director General Reviews Over 300 Terrorism Cases

Ajayi, upon assuming office in 2024, ordered a review of more than 300 inherited terrorism-related cases. The exercise reduced the number of suspects held in the agency facility to about 100 following investigations. More than N1 billion has been paid in compensation under the review. Previous beneficiaries include a Jos-based businessman who was mistakenly shot by DSS operatives in Plateau State and received N20 million, in addition to coverage of his medical bills.

Chineze Ozoadibe received N10 million after her wrongful arrest, while Sunday Ifedi received N10 million after investigations cleared him of links to IPOB. Kenneth Okechukwu Nwafor was paid N5 million after investigations absolved him of the allegations. In a recent maiden media interview, Ajayi acknowledged that the DSS, like other human institutions, could make mistakes. He stressed the need to provide remedies where people suffered injuries.

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He said, Where we admit our mistakes, we offer compensation, and seek ways to improve operations in tandem with the rule of law.