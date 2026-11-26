DSS operatives foiled a midnight kidnap attempt in Lafia, Nasarawa State, arresting three suspects after a gun battle. Community leaders praised the swift response and called for prosecution of those arrested.

The Department of State Services ( DSS) has arrested three suspects after foiling a midnight kidnap attempt in the Isa Mustapha Agwai area of Lafia metropolis, Nasarawa State.

The operation followed a distress call from residents after unidentified gunmen invaded the community around past midnight and attempted to kidnap residents. DSS operatives responded within minutes, arriving at the scene and engaging the abductors in a gun battle. The exchange of gunfire forced the suspected kidnappers to flee. Community leaders in Lafia Emirate have commended the DSS for its sustained effort in combating kidnapping and other violent crimes.

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Community Leaders Praise DSS Swift Response

They praised the operatives as dedicated and professional. Speaking on behalf of the leaders, Chief Yahaya Mohammed, the Mai-angwa of Farin Kasa community, said the operatives responded swiftly and were backed by the community vigilante. Some unidentified gunmen invaded our community and attempted to kidnap residents. We immediately alerted DSS operatives, who swiftly arrived at the scene.

The operatives exchanged gunfire with the abductors, he said. Mohammed said the intervention restored residents' hope and confidence in security. He acknowledged the collaboration between security agencies and community-based security groups as essential to tackling criminal activities in the state. He appealed to security agencies to ensure that all suspects apprehended in connection with the incident are dealt with decisively in accordance with the law.

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The DSS has taken three suspects into custody over the foiled attack. They were identified as Hassan Musa, 19; Muhammadu Sani Idris, 20; and Sale Umaru Zangba, 47. Zangba, a cleaner at a Primary Healthcare Centre in the area, allegedly confessed that he treated one of the suspects who sustained gunshot wounds during the attack, a source said. The source added that the DSS has been working tirelessly to reduce criminality.

Security Sources Detail Recent Arrests And Operations

About three weeks ago, operatives arrested one Bello Abdullahi, a suspected arms courier who was billed to deliver arms to bandits in Kebbi State. A suspected kidnapper was also arrested while receiving ransom from a female resident in Nasarawa State. The source said these suspects, like others, will face the full wrath of the law. The latest arrests underscore ongoing efforts by security operatives to dismantle criminal networks and make communities safer, the source said.

Community leaders described the DSS intervention as timely and reassuring, saying the quick response had strengthened residents' confidence in the fight against kidnapping and other violent crimes. They urged security agencies to ensure that everyone arrested in connection with the incident is prosecuted in accordance with the law.