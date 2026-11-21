The DSS and Nigeria Customs Service have renewed their commitment to inter-agency collaboration to enhance security and protect national interests at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. The pledge came during a courtesy visit by the newly deployed DSS director at MMIA to the Customs Area Controller.

The Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening inter-agency collaboration to enhance security and protect national interests at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The commitment was renewed when the newly deployed Director of DSS at MMIA, Dr Salomey Akala, led a delegation on a courtesy visit to the Customs Area Controller, MMIA Command, Deputy Comptroller J. Onele. The visit took place on Friday, November 19, 2026, according to the current article. The delegation included the newly deployed DSS Director at the Hajj and Cargo Terminal, NAHCO, Mr Adeyemi O. Alabi, and other officials.

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DSS Director Commends Customs Cooperation

During the visit, Akala commended the Customs Command for its continued support and cooperation with the DSS, describing both agencies as sister security organisations with shared responsibilities in safeguarding national security. She said the visit was aimed at consolidating the existing cordial relationship, strengthening inter-agency collaboration and enhancing mutual cooperation between the two agencies. Akala expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between the agencies, noting that she had received positive reports about the Customs Command and its leadership.

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She particularly commended Onele, stressing that effective leadership was essential to institutional efficiency and productive working relationships. The DSS director called for sustained support and cooperation, expressing her desire to take the relationship beyond formal professional engagements to a more cordial and mutually supportive partnership built on trust and confidence. She said such a relationship would enable both agencies to reach out to one another whenever the need arose and receive the necessary attention and support.

She urged personnel of both organisations to set aside differences and work collectively in the interest of national unity, development and security. Describing the international airport as the gateway to Nigeria, Akala emphasised that the conduct of personnel at the facility had far-reaching implications for the country's image before the international community. She said, The international airport is the gateway to our country.

Airport Personnel Image Implications

It is the first impression visitors have of Nigeria, and the conduct of our personnel has far-reaching implications for how the international community perceives us. She urged officers of both agencies to remain conscious of their responsibilities and conduct themselves in ways that would project a positive image of the country. Akala expressed confidence that the existing understanding between the agencies would continue to strengthen their collective efforts towards protecting national interests.

Responding, the Customs Area Controller, Onele, expressed appreciation to the DSS delegation for the visit, describing it as an honour and an important step towards deepening the relationship between the two agencies. He said the NCS and DSS had maintained a cordial working relationship over the years, adding that effective inter-agency cooperation was critical to advancing their shared national security responsibilities and respective statutory mandates.

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Onele said, The Nigeria Customs Service and the Department of State Services have maintained a cordial working relationship over the years. Effective inter-agency cooperation is critical to advancing our shared national security responsibilities and respective statutory mandates. Drawing from his professional experience, Onele noted that his relationships with personnel of other security agencies had often extended beyond official engagements to become close partnerships characterised by mutual trust, personal interaction, exchange of ideas and constructive advice.

Onele Assures Full DSS Support

He recalled maintaining a robust and productive working relationship with the DSS during his previous posting, noting that such partnerships thrived on mutual understanding, trust and genuine cooperation. The Customs chief assured the visiting delegation of his Command's full support and cooperation, while seeking the continued assistance of the DSS to sustain and strengthen the existing relationship between the two agencies.

Both organisations reaffirmed their commitment to working together to strengthen security operations, promote institutional cooperation and protect Nigeria's national interests at the international airport. The Customs Area Controller, MMIA, Lagos, Deputy Comptroller, Jacob Onele presented a plaque to the newly deployed Director of State Service, MMIA, Lagos, Dr Salomey Akala in Lagos on Friday.