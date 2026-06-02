DSS Clarifies Circumstances Surrounding Professor Okey Ndibe's Interface

The Department of State Services (DSS) has clarified the circumstances surrounding the interface with Professor Okey Ndibe at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on June 1, 2026. The DSS explained that Professor Ndibe has been on its watchlist since January 29, 2013. The agency noted that upon assuming office in 2024, the Director-General, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, ordered a comprehensive review of old Watch-List Actions (WLAs), many of which dated back to the military era.

The Department of State Services ( DSS ) has clarified the circumstances surrounding the interface with Professor Okey Ndibe at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport , Lagos, on June 1, 2026.

The DSS explained that Professor Ndibe has been on its watchlist since January 29, 2013. The agency noted that upon assuming office in 2024, the Director-General, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, ordered a comprehensive review of old Watch-List Actions (WLAs), many of which dated back to the military era. The review aims to prevent undue embarrassment to citizens arising from outdated listings and to align with international best practices.

All those who had previously been watchlisted while on transit are routinely interfaced with as a prerequisite for a review and possible downgrade of the Action. This serves as a precursor to final delisting. The process involves assessing the individual's activities, travel history, and current engagements to ensure they no longer align with the reasons for the initial watchlisting. Since the inception of the current management, many Nigerians, including journalists, have benefited from this process.

The case of Lanre Arogundade, Executive Director of the International Press Centre (IPC), who was delisted from the watchlist in 2025 after management approval, is cited as an example. In the same vein, Prof Ndibe's case has been reviewed and downgraded. The interface with him at the airport was geared towards his final delisting. After barely an hour of interaction with Service operatives, he was cleared and escorted.

Professor Ndibe himself acknowledged the professional, courteous and decorous conduct of the DSS officers in a Facebook post. The DSS reiterated its commitment to treating all Nigerians fairly in line with the law and urged citizens still on the watchlist to formally report to the agency's National Headquarters to facilitate the review process.

However, regardless of any formal request, the attempt at hygiene regarding the WLA will be sustained. The DSS has clarified that the interface with Professor Okey Ndibe at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on June 1, 2026, was a routine procedure aimed at finalising his delisting from the watchlist. Professor Ndibe has been on the watchlist since January 29, 2013, and the DSS has been reviewing and downgrading the watchlist since 2024.

The review process involves assessing the individual's activities, travel history, and current engagements to ensure they no longer align with the reasons for the initial watchlisting. The DSS has also clarified that Professor Ndibe himself acknowledged the professional, courteous and decorous conduct of the DSS officers in a Facebook post





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DSS Professor Okey Ndibe Murtala Muhammed International Airport Watchlist Review Process

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