DSS Arrests Five Suspects Linked to Mass School Abduction in Niger State

Five individuals, including two foreign nationals, have been arrested by the DSS in connection with the abduction of over 300 pupils and staff from St. Mary's Catholic School in Papiri, Niger State. Weapons and ammunition were recovered.

The Department of State Services, commonly known as the DSS , has apprehended five individuals suspected of involvement in the abduction of hundreds of students and staff from St. Mary's Catholic School in Papiri, located in Niger State.

This development follows months of intensive investigations into the incident, which occurred on November 21, 2025, when armed gunmen stormed the institution and forcibly took 303 pupils and 12 staff members. The abductions prompted widespread outrage across Nigeria and reignited fears about the safety of educational facilities in the country. According to security sources, the arrests were carried out during a series of intelligence-led operations in various locations.

Among those taken into custody are individuals believed to have provided weapons and logistical support to the kidnappers. Two foreign nationals are also in custody for allegedly assisting the criminal network orchestrating the mass abduction. The DSS reportedly recovered a significant cache of arms during the raid, including 15 AK-103 rifles and over 1,400 rounds of ammunition, which are suspected to have been used by armed groups operating in the region.

One suspect, identified as Yusufu Muhammad, is described by operatives as a member of the Boko Haram terrorist organization. Investigators are now probing potential links between the suspects, cross-border arms traffickers, and criminal gangs responsible for a series of kidnappings and attacks across northern Nigeria.

The attack on St. Mary's Catholic School stands as one of the largest mass abductions in recent years, with images of frightened children in captivity circulating widely on social media, drawing condemnation from Nigerians and international observers alike. While approximately 50 victims managed to escape shortly after the attack, the remaining captives were held for several weeks before being freed through coordinated intelligence and security operations by government agencies.

Security officials believe the latest arrests could unravel a broader network of arms suppliers and collaborators aiding kidnapping syndicates and bandit groups operating both within and beyond Nigeria's borders. Although the DSS has not released an official statement yet, sources indicate that investigations are ongoing and more arrests are anticipated as authorities intensify efforts to dismantle the criminal infrastructure behind the abduction.

The recurrence of such large-scale kidnappings has prompted debates about Nigeria's security architecture, particularly in rural and border areas where armed groups thrive. The involvement of Boko Haram underscores the persistent threat of insurgency in the region, while the seizure of high-grade weapons highlights the challenge of arms proliferation. Parents and civil society groups have called for increased protection of schools and a more robust response to banditry.

The DSS operation, while hailed as a step forward, also raises questions about the effectiveness of intelligence sharing between agencies. As the investigation proceeds, the public awaits a detailed briefing from the authorities, hoping that these arrests will lead to the dismantling of the networks that have terrorized communities and disrupted the education of thousands of children





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Nigeria Kidnapping School Abduction DSS Boko Haram

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