The Department of State Services arraigned seven suspects before a Federal High Court in Birnin Kebbi on charges of terrorism, kidnapping and illegal firearms possession. All pleaded not guilty and the cases were adjourned to December 3, 2026.

The Department of State Services ( DSS) has arraigned seven persons before a Federal High Court in Birnin Kebbi over alleged involvement in terrorism-related activities, kidnapping and illegal possession of firearms.

The defendants were brought before Justice Emmanuel Gakko on Monday in three separate cases filed by the DSS in Kebbi State. All seven pleaded not guilty to the charges after they were read to them. In the first case, marked FHC/KB/CR/58/2026, five defendants, Garba Safiyanu, Lawali Adamu, Abubakar Murtala, Kabiru Sani and Salah Muhammad, are facing three counts bordering on conspiracy, providing support to a terrorist group and withholding information about terrorist activities.

Also read Seven Persons Arraigned in Kebbi Over Terrorism and Kidnapping Charges

Accusations Of Cattle Rustling Support

The prosecution alleged, The defendants bought and sold cattle rustled by members of the Islamic State in Sahel Province, also known as Lakurawa, operating in parts of Argungu and Augie Local Government Areas of Kebbi State. It said the alleged transactions amounted to providing material support to the group and concealing information about its operations. The offences were allegedly committed on May 20, 2026, in Argungu Local Government Area.

The DSS said the alleged activities amounted to providing material support to the group and concealing information about its operations. In the second case, marked FHC/KB/CR/59/2026, Bello Abdullahi, also known as Riskuwa, was charged with concealing information about terrorism, supporting terrorists and aiding their activities.

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According to the prosecution, Abdullahi allegedly withheld information about the activities of a suspected terrorist leader identified as Abdullahi, said to be his cousin, and members of his gang following an attack on Cikanwa village in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area. He was also accused of communicating with the suspected leader by telephone and providing information about the gang's activities.

Details Of Ransom Negotiation Allegations

The prosecution further alleged that their conversations included discussions about the killing of Nadajo Bakumi during an earlier attack on the community. Abdullahi was also accused of expressing willingness to contact relatives of other victims abducted by the gang to negotiate ransom payments. The third case involved Kyale Ayuba, popularly known as Jikan Dole, who was charged with unlawful possession of firearms.

The prosecution alleged that Ayuba was found with a locally made revolver pistol, a magazine and five rounds of live 9mm ammunition, contrary to Section 27(1)(a) of the Firearms Act. Director of Legal Services at the DSS, Abdullahi Shehu, prosecuted the cases on behalf of the Federal Government. Hamza Nagari represented four of the defendants in the first case, while Sadiq Shehu appeared for the fifth defendant. S. M. Danyaro represented Bello Abdullahi in the second case.

Justice Gakko adjourned the three cases until December 3, 2026, for hearing. Lakurawa has emerged as a major security concern in Kebbi and neighbouring Sokoto State, with the armed group linked to attacks on rural communities, cattle rustling and abductions for ransom. The group reportedly became more active in north-western Nigeria in 2024, with its activities spreading across border communities.

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The European Union Agency for Asylum, in a security assessment of Kebbi, documented attacks and abductions attributed to armed groups, including Lakurawa, as well as incidents of cattle rustling and killings. The Institute for Security Studies has also described Lakurawa as a cross-border group combining jihadist activities with organised criminality, including kidnapping for ransom and the seizure of livestock and farm produce.