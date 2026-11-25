Dr Tunji Olowolafe called for sustained funding and reform of Nigeria's Dual-Mandate NCE-Degree programme during a convocation lecture at SACOETEC, Omu-Ajose, warning of a one-million-teacher shortfall and unveiling a new solar-powered GOMTECH centre.

Dr Tunji Olowolafe, business leader and Chancellor of Ekiti State University, has called for sustained investment in teacher education, describing Nigeria's Dual-Mandate NCE-Degree programme as a major opportunity to restore the standing of the teaching profession.

Dual-Mandate NCE-Degree Programme Explained

He spoke while delivering the 2026 convocation lecture at Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science and Technology, Omu-Ajose, Ogun State, on Monday, 23 November 2026. The lecture was themed The Dual-Mandate NCE-Degree Programme: Prospects, Challenges and the Future of Teacher Education in Nigeria. Olowolafe described the reform, enabled by the Federal Colleges of Education Act 2023 and operationalised in May 2025, as the most significant structural change to teacher education since the Ashby Commission of 1959.

Also read Tunji Olowolafe: Why colleges of education should no longer be seen as a last resort

The programme allows eligible Colleges of Education to independently award both the Nigeria Certificate in Education and Bachelor's degrees through a five-year pathway. It combines practical teaching skills with academic depth, producing educators equipped to teach across basic and post-basic levels.

However, Olowolafe cautioned that institutional autonomy alone would not guarantee success. He highlighted Nigeria's estimated one-million-teacher shortfall and stressed the need for sustained funding, curriculum reform and technological integration. Nearly eight million babies will be born in Nigeria this year alone. In 2032, those children will walk into Primary One classrooms across this country, he said, underscoring the urgency of preparing the country's teaching workforce ahead of growing demand.

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Funding and Teacher Shortfall Concerns

Olowolafe also highlighted the role of the Nigeria Tax Act 2025 in strengthening education financing through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund and the Nigerian Education Loan Fund. He noted that NELFUND had disbursed over ₦372bn to more than one million Nigerian students for tuition and upkeep, while urging SACOETEC management to guide eligible students through the loan application process.

He further advocated integrating vocational skills, coding and digital literacy into the curriculum from an early age, while emphasising that artificial intelligence must complement, not replace, the human qualities of effective teaching. AI can explain a quadratic equation at midnight, but it cannot offer the steady, empathetic guidance of a caring adult, he said. He stressed that values such as honesty, fairness, empathy and civic responsibility remain central to the work of educators.

He also urged researchers to subject indigenous knowledge in medicine to scientific validation. Demonstrating its commitment to strengthening education infrastructure, the Tunji Olowolafe Foundation will establish a GOMTECH centre at SACOETEC. The fully equipped, solar-powered ICT centre will feature high-speed internet connectivity, with the Foundation funding, powering and co-managing the facility alongside the College. The initiative builds on existing digital education investments, including Project Digi-Teach at EKSU, designed to certify all 650 lecturers in digital and AI-enabled teaching.

GOMTECH Centre and Academic Awards

It also includes the GOMTECH centre in Are-Ekiti, which provides rural schoolchildren, university students and teachers with access to training in artificial intelligence, coding, graphic design and Mandarin Chinese. The Foundation also reaffirmed its commitment to recognising academic excellence and outstanding teaching at the College. This includes recognising first-class degree graduates and NCE distinction holders, alongside the overall best NCE and degree graduates. Lecturers, selected based on student ratings, will also be honoured for their contributions to teaching.

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Addressing the graduating students, Olowolafe urged them to embrace lifelong learning, drawing from his own transition from medical training to entrepreneurship and academia. He cited Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Shehu Shagari and Chief Obafemi Awolowo, all of whom had backgrounds in teaching, as evidence of the profession's enduring contribution to national leadership. Your training is a launchpad, not a ceiling, he said, urging them to remain connected to their alma mater and contribute to the development of future generations.