Dr Shinkafi Petitions APC NWC Over Zamfara North Primary Irregularities

Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi petitions the APC National Working Committee to nullify the November 2, 2026 Zamfara North primary citing armed intimidation and procedural violations.

Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, an aspirant for the Zamfara North Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, has formally petitioned the National Working Committee regarding alleged gross non-compliance and illegalities in the purported primary election held on November 2, 2026. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Shinkafi described himself as a frontline aspirant who witnessed a total breakdown of statutory procedure during the exercise conducted across the four local government areas of Birnin-Magaji, Shinkafi, Kaura-Namoda, and Zurmi.

Allegations Of Procedural Subversion And Material Withholding

Shinkafi characterized the primary process as an orchestrated administrative ambush marked by the subversion of party guidelines and the fabrication of phantom results rather than a transparent and credible exercise. He highlighted that original, serialised, and security-printed result sheets along with official party registers were systematically withheld across wards. Instead, unauthorized photocopied sheets surfaced at unauthorized locations after members had dispersed, which violates Section B(iii)k-L of the APC Guidelines for Direct and Consensus Primaries.

Also read Sahabi Ya'u Kaura Wins APC Fresh Primary for Zamfara North With 49,176 Votes

The petitioner further detailed the total absence of accreditation, noting that APC membership cards were not verified against the NWC-certified register. This failure disenfranchised thousands of party members contrary to Sections B(i) and B(iii)f,g,h of the guidelines. Additionally, the election management team created logistical confusion through conflicting timelines, unannounced venue alterations, and an information blackout that hindered proper oversight of the voting process.

Security Violations And Unauthorized Collation Officers

Shinkafi alleged that designated voting centres were besieged and hijacked by unauthorized armed state and non-state actors, including irregular security details and heavily armed soldiers. He stated that his agents were intimidated and driven away with gunshots, a scenario that violates Section 96(5)&(6), Section 97(1), Section 132, and Section 27(3) of the Electoral Act, 2026. The presence of these forces effectively prevented free and fair participation by legitimate party members.

Advertisement

The primary was also unlawfully supervised by self-appointed Local Government Collation Officers who were never deployed by the NWC, violating Section C(iii) of the APC Guidelines. Results were clandestinely generated in private locations, excluding accredited agents, in violation of Section C(iii)(a-b) and Section C(vii)(d). Agents were denied access and copies of result sheets, contrary to Sections B(iii)b and B(ii)a of the regulations.

Conflicting Declarations And Demands For Nullification

Shinkafi cited Sections 84-88 of the Electoral Act, 2026, which stipulate that where a party fails to comply with the Act and its constitution, the candidate so produced shall not be included in the election. The exercise was marred by conflicting declarations, with the Chairman of the Committee, a retired military officer, declaring Sen. Sahabi the winner. In contrast, a member declared Sen. Tijjani Yahaya Kaura the winner, creating ambiguity about the actual outcome of the vote count.

He clarified that there was never any consensus arrangement between him and Sen. Tijjani or any other aspirant. Consequently, Shinkafi demanded immediate nullification of the purported primary across the four LGAs and the setting aside of any purported nominee. He insisted on the refusal to transmit any name to the Independent National Electoral Commission and called for ordering a fresh, transparent direct primary monitored by INEC and conducted by an untainted panel appointed by the NWC.

Legal Recourse If Demands Are Ignored

If the demands are not honoured by the party leadership, Shinkafi announced he would seek redress in court to protect the integrity of the senatorial ticket. The petition underscores deep fractures within the local party structure and raises questions about the legitimacy of the upcoming electoral process in the region. Stakeholders await the NWC response to determine if a fresh primary will be ordered or if the current results will stand despite the allegations of fraud and intimidation.