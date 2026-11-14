Dr Samuel Farohunbi Connects AI Education with Entrepreneurial Platforms in Nigeria

Dr Samuel Farohunbi mentors over 9,500 youths while launching Freebyz and Payhankey to bridge the gap between education, AI, and global job opportunities.

Dr Samuel Farohunbi is bridging the divide between academic learning and practical entrepreneurship by leveraging artificial intelligence to create tangible economic opportunities for young people in Nigeria. As the Director of the Career Centre at Thomas Adewumi University, he has successfully mentored more than 9,500 Nigerian youths in the fields of digital marketing, entrepreneurship, and artificial intelligence. His dual focus on educational mentorship and technology development has resulted in a comprehensive ecosystem that supports students and graduates in navigating the modern global workforce.

Freebyz Connects Talent With Global Employers

Freebyz, an employment and talent marketplace developed by Freebyz Technologies Ltd, has grown to accommodate more than 350,000 users seeking professional growth and employment opportunities. The platform functions as a bridge connecting job seekers, students, freelancers, and employers across international borders to access remote work, internships, and digital tasks. By utilizing AI-driven tools, the platform allows individuals to construct professional websites, acquire domains, and showcase their portfolios without the need for expensive web development services.

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The initiative addresses a critical gap where many qualified professionals lack the resources to present their skills effectively online. With over 200,000 professional profiles currently on the platform, the Talent Marketplace enables employers to discover candidates based on verified skills, certifications, and past projects. This digital visibility allows graduates and specialists to build an online identity that operates continuously, attracting potential clients and recruiters even when the individual is not actively applying for jobs.

Payhankey Empowers Content Creators Monetarily

In parallel with his recruitment platform, Dr Samuel Farohunbi is developing Payhankey, an AI-powered creator monetization platform specifically designed to assist African content creators in generating sustainable income. The application addresses the common struggle where individuals invest significant time into building audiences and producing content without receiving adequate financial returns. Both the Freebyz and Payhankey mobile applications are currently available for download on Google Play, making these technological tools accessible to a broad demographic of smartphone users.

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The Payhankey platform aims to transform creative efforts into revenue by helping users leverage their existing communities and digital presence. This initiative recognizes that content creation is a viable profession that requires specialized infrastructure to thrive. By providing the necessary technological backbone, the platform helps creators focus on their craft while the system handles the complexities of monetization and audience engagement strategies.

Student Innovation Reaches International Final

The impact of Dr Samuel Farohunbi's mentorship extends beyond his own commercial ventures into the academic successes of his students. One such student-led innovation project, Medpatch, has advanced to the Grand Finale of the 2026 NextGen Innovation Challenge in London. This achievement highlights the effectiveness of the training provided at Thomas Adewumi University, where students are encouraged to apply their academic knowledge to solve real-world healthcare problems through technology.

Medpatch represents the culmination of years of guidance and technical support provided by Dr Farohunbi and his team. The selection of a student project for an international competition in the United Kingdom demonstrates the high caliber of innovation emerging from Nigerian universities. It serves as a testament to the belief that local challenges can be solved with global-standard technological solutions.

Academic Leadership Drives Professional Growth

Beyond his technology companies, Dr Samuel Farohunbi has facilitated professional learning opportunities for over 3,000 Thomas Adewumi University students. Through these initiatives, students have collectively earned more than 8,000 certifications from various international learning platforms. This massive credentialing effort ensures that graduates leave the university with verified skills that are recognized by employers worldwide.

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The core objective linking all his endeavors is the use of technology and knowledge to generate opportunities that provide immediate and practical benefits. Whether he is teaching artificial intelligence, developing a platform for freelance workers, or mentoring healthcare innovators, the goal remains consistent. Dr Farohunbi aims to democratize access to professional tools, ensuring that talent and ambition are not hindered by a lack of resources or exposure.