Dr Olumide Emmanuel of Common Sense Group blames Nigerian state governors for failing to improve power supply despite increased revenues and new constitutional powers to generate electricity.

Dr Olumide Emmanuel, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Common Sense Group, has issued a sharp rebuke to Nigerian state governors regarding the persistent electricity crisis across the nation. He argued that these political leaders have no valid justification for failing to improve power supply, despite having access to increased government revenues and the constitutional authority to generate electricity independently.

Governors Blamed for Power Failure Despite Funds

Dr Olumide Emmanuel, speaking during an interview with select journalists in Lagos, asserted that state governments must be held strictly accountable for the continued darkness affecting residents nationwide. He emphasized that the financial resources now available to state governments, combined with recent reforms in the electricity sector, should have already translated into tangible improvements for citizens. He questioned why governors possess significant funding yet cannot ensure basic electricity access for their constituents.

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The entrepreneur highlighted that every state in Nigeria has been granted the power to produce its own electricity. Despite this decentralized authority, he asked why power problems persist and what the governors are actually doing with the allocated money. He stated that people should no longer be living in darkness, implying that the solution is within the financial and legislative reach of state leaders.

Macroeconomic Reforms Yet to Reach Households

Emmanuel assessed the economic reforms implemented by the President Bola Tinubu administration, specifically focusing on the removal of the petrol subsidy and the floating of the naira. He noted that while these policies were intended to boost national revenue, the benefits have largely remained at the macroeconomic level. He argued that many Nigerians have yet to experience meaningful improvements in their daily lives, despite the structural changes in the economy.

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He explained that the removal of the petrol subsidy had indeed increased revenues available to the three tiers of government. However, this influx of cash has been offset by high inflation and rising costs of essential goods and services. Consequently, the purchasing power of households has weakened, meaning that increased government revenue has not yet filtered down to improve living conditions for ordinary citizens.

Failure to Revive State-Owned Refineries

On the broader topic of energy sector reforms, Emmanuel questioned the failure to revive Nigeria's government-owned refineries almost four years after the removal of the petrol subsidy. He argued that the Federal Government had not done enough to utilize the financial opportunities created by the subsidy policy to strengthen domestic refining capacity. He pointed out that despite the policy change, the public sector has struggled to make progress in local fuel production.

Emmanuel highlighted that it has been four years since the subsidy was removed, yet no refineries are working apart from the Dangote Refinery. He listed the Port Harcourt refinery, the Warri refinery, and the Kaduna refinery as still non-operational. He questioned what the government would be doing if the Dangote facility did not exist, criticizing the lack of new construction and the inability to restore existing public infrastructure.

Private Sector Success vs Public Sector Stagnation

The Common Sense Group chief executive contrasted the government's inability to restore state-owned refineries with the progress made by the private sector. He cited the Dangote Petroleum Refinery as a prime example of what can be achieved with proper investment in domestic refining. He noted that this private facility has strengthened Nigeria's position amid global energy supply challenges, suggesting that the country could have faced a much more difficult situation without it.

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Emmanuel attributed part of the refinery's successful development to the government's decision to remove the petrol subsidy and efforts to support local refining. However, he insisted that the Federal Government must address the shortcomings in the implementation of its reforms. He emphasized the need to ensure that the benefits of subsidy removal actually reach ordinary Nigerians and are not just absorbed by administrative inefficiencies.

Call for Accountability and Infrastructure Focus

Emmanuel called for greater accountability in public spending, arguing that unnecessary government expenditure on official vehicles, foreign trips, and renovations should be redirected towards critical infrastructure. He said the country should reconsider its growing borrowing appetite, particularly when government spending could be better prioritized towards essential services like electricity, education, healthcare, and transportation.

He maintained that the responsibility for translating increased government revenue into improved living conditions rests largely with state and local governments rather than the Federal Government alone. He added that Nigerians should shift their attention from the Federal Government to state governors and local government chairmen. He described these local leaders as critical to delivering the benefits of economic reforms at the grassroots level and ensuring reliable power supply for residents.