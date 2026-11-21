Anambra First Lady Dr Nonye Soludo receives the Public Health Innovation Award at the Africa Future Leadership Conference in Lagos for her NGO's community health impact.

Dr Nonye Soludo, the First Lady of Anambra State, has secured victory in the Public Health Innovation Award category at the prestigious Africa Future Leadership Conference and Awards ceremony. The recognition was officially announced on Friday, marking a significant milestone in her ongoing campaign to improve public health standards within the state and across Nigeria.

The Path to Winning the Health Award

The title was not bestowed lightly but was the result of a rigorous, open nationwide nomination process that engaged citizens and humanitarian observers from every corner of the country. Dr Nonye Soludo gained prominence through this widespread public voting mechanism, which attracted thousands of responses demonstrating strong grassroots support for her initiatives. Her organization, the Non-Governmental Organisation named 'Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo Initiative', played a central role in this mobilization, connecting directly with communities to showcase their health-related achievements.

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Ceremony Details and Official Representation

The award ceremony took place on Friday evening in Victoria Island, Lagos, serving as a high-profile platform for recognizing leaders who are driving innovation in various sectors. Although Dr Nonye Soludo could not attend the event in person, the Anambra delegation was fully represented to accept the honor on her behalf. Her son, Chinua Soludo, stood alongside Dr Afam Obidike, the Commissioner for Health in Anambra State, to receive the accolade. Their presence underscored the collective effort of the state government and the First Lady's personal foundation in advancing public health goals.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Public Health Commitment

In a formal press statement released on Saturday, Dr Nonye Soludo expressed her deep gratitude to the organizers and the Nigerian public for their trust. She described the award as both humbling and encouraging, noting that it reinforces her determination to expand the reach of her health programs. She emphasized that this validation strengthens her resolve to do more, reach more people, and create even greater impact through the 'Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo Initiative'. Her statement highlighted a commitment to building healthier families and stronger communities, with a specific focus on the well-being of Anambra residents.

Future Plans and Broader Impact

The recognition serves as a catalyst for future projects aimed at tackling public health challenges in Anambra State and beyond. Dr Nonye Soludo indicated that the award inspires the team to dream bigger, work harder, and deliver even greater results in the coming months. The 'Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo Initiative' continues to operate as a key vehicle for these ambitions, aiming to create sustainable changes in healthcare access and awareness. This victory places her among a select group of leaders honored for their innovative approaches to societal development during the Africa Future Leadership Conference.