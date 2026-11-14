Dr Muiz Banire Urges SWAGA 2.0 to Mobilize for 2027 Ahead of Lagos Summit

Former APC legal adviser Dr Muiz Banire calls for intense grassroots campaigning to secure President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election, citing infrastructure and economic reforms.

Dr Muiz Banire, a former legal adviser to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ex- Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, issued a directive for intensified political mobilization in the South-West region of Nigeria during the South-West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) 2.0 summit and official launch. The event took place on Friday in Ikeja, Lagos, serving as a strategic platform to align regional political forces with the national administration's goals for the upcoming electoral cycle. Banire emphasized that the path to political victory in the 2027 general elections requires a fundamental shift in campaign strategies, moving away from large-scale rallies toward sustained, direct engagement with the electorate. He argued that the traditional methods of political campaigning are no longer sufficient to secure victory in a competitive democratic landscape. The former commissioner stressed that success depends on the ability of political groups to explain government achievements directly to citizens at their doorsteps rather than relying on superficial displays of support.

Strategic Shift from Rallies to Grassroots Engagement

Dr Muiz Banire articulated a clear mechanism for political success that prioritizes micro-level engagement over macro-level spectacle. He stated that rallies alone cannot guarantee electoral victory, a sentiment rooted in the understanding that voter retention requires continuous dialogue rather than intermittent exposure. Banire urged the leadership of SWAGA 2.0 to establish functional and operational campaign structures that penetrate deep into the grassroots. These structures must be established across all wards, local government areas, and local council development areas within the South-West geopolitical zone. This granular approach aims to create a network of political operatives who can maintain a constant presence in communities. The goal is to ensure that every registered voter is part of an organized outreach program that provides consistent information about the government's performance and future plans.

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The former APC legal adviser further advised members to compile comprehensive data on registered APC voters within their specific communities. This database-driven approach is intended to improve voter engagement and mobilization by identifying potential supporters and understanding local political dynamics. By knowing exactly who their voters are, campaign agents can tailor their messages to address specific local concerns while highlighting national achievements. Banire also highlighted the importance of staffing these grassroots operations with competent and literate campaign agents. These individuals must be capable of communicating complex government policies and achievements effectively to the general public. The ability to articulate the value of current administration programs is seen as a critical skill for any political operative involved in the 2027 electoral strategy.

Confidence in Regional Support and Infrastructure Milestones

Expressing strong optimism about the political climate, Dr Muiz Banire voiced confidence that the South-West region could deliver at least 70 per cent of its votes to President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election. This projection is based on the assumption that SWAGA 2.0 members remain committed to the proposed grassroots mobilization strategy. Banire believes that consistent and organized communication of the administration's policies will solidify this support base. He outlined several key achievements of the current government that serve as the foundation for this optimism. Among the highlighted interventions are major infrastructure projects designed to drive economic growth and improve connectivity across the nation. These projects are central to the administration's narrative of development and progress, which SWAGA 2.0 is tasked with promoting.

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Specifically, Banire cited the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Badagry-Sokoto Coastal Road as major infrastructure projects capable of transforming the economic landscape. These roads are presented not just as construction projects but as vital arteries for trade and movement that will benefit millions of Nigerians. By focusing on these tangible developments, political campaigners can provide concrete evidence of the government's commitment to national integration and economic stability. Banire argued that highlighting these physical realities of progress is more effective than engaging in negative political warfare. The strategy is to let the infrastructure speak for itself, thereby demonstrating the administration's capability to deliver on its promises. This focus on physical development aims to reassure voters that the political process is yielding real-world benefits that improve daily lives.

Defending Economic Reforms and Future Electoral Outlook

Addressing controversial economic policies, Dr Muiz Banire defended the removal of the petrol subsidy, acknowledging the immediate hardships it caused many Nigerians. However, he argued that the savings generated from this removal are being strategically redirected towards broader economic development. According to Banire, these resources are being used to address the nation's debt burden and restructure the economy for long-term stability. He presented this narrative as a necessary trade-off for future prosperity, urging citizens to look beyond short-term pain. This defense of fiscal policy is a critical component of the SWAGA 2.0 message, aiming to frame the administration's difficult decisions as responsible stewardship. By explaining the rationale behind subsidy removal, campaigners can mitigate public discontent and build understanding among voters.

Banire reiterated that the resources saved from subsidy removal are channeling into developing the economy, addressing the nation's debt burden, and restructuring the economy. This explanation is intended to provide context for the current economic challenges and to build trust in the government's long-term vision. He urged SWAGA members to remain organized and consistent in communicating these policies to the public. Consistency is key in combating misinformation and ensuring that the administration's narrative remains dominant in the public discourse. The ultimate aim is to strengthen President Bola Tinubu's re-election prospects by demonstrating that the current leadership is capable of navigating complex economic landscapes. Banire expressed optimism that effective grassroots engagement will translate into tangible electoral gains. The call to action is for every member of SWAGA 2.0 to become an ambassador for the administration, ensuring that the 2027 elections reflect the realities of governance rather than partisan rhetoric.