Dr. Maryam Keshinro, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth Development, Highlights Potential of Nigerian Youths in Agriculture

Dr. Maryam Keshinro, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth Development, recognizes the untapped potential of Nigerian youths, particularly in agriculture, and emphasizes the need for strategic investments and structured skills development programs to unleash their creative energy, innovation, and growth-driving capabilities.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth Development, Dr. Maryam Keshinro , stated this while receiving a delegation from FAO Nigeria in Abuja. She highlighted the vast potential of Nigerian youths as a demographic advantage and emphasized the need for strategic investments and structured skills development programmes to harness their potential for accelerating economic growth.

Despite Nigeria’s rich agricultural resources and large youth population, many young people remain underutilized in productive sectors, particularly agriculture. Keshinro acknowledged the longstanding support of FAO in agricultural development and expressed confidence that the organisation's global expertise and experience would benefit the country. She also emphasized the growing mismatch between skills supply and labour market demand, particularly in agriculture, underscoring the need for collaboration, capacity building, and practical interventions to equip youths with relevant market-driven skills





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Economy Youth Empowerment Agriculture Dr. Maryam Keshinro Federal Ministry Of Youth Development FAO Nigeria Youth Empowerment Agricultural Development Skills Gap Employment Opportunities Nigeria's Demographic Advantage Agriculture And Agribusiness Skills Supply And Labour Demand FAO's Global Expertise Nigeria's Large Youth Population Nigerians As Active Contributors To National D Potential Of Nigerian Youths Agricultural Resources Collaboration Between Development Organisation Capacity Building Practical Interventions Youth Engagement Strategic Investments

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