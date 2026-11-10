Dr Kingsley Udeh Warns Against Harmful Chemicals in Nigerian Food Markets

Nigeria's Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Dr Kingsley Udeh highlights dangerous food adulteration practices and announces plans to deploy qualified professionals to ensure market safety.

Dr Kingsley Udeh, the Federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, has issued a stern warning regarding the widespread use of hazardous chemicals in food products sold across Nigerian markets. Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja at an event marking the 2026 World Science Day for Peace and Development, Udeh identified specific dangerous practices that are currently compromising public health and consumer trust.

Harmful Chemicals Threaten Public Health

The minister detailed several alarming methods used by vendors to manipulate food quality, including ripening fruits with calcium carbide and softening meat using paracetamol. He also highlighted the application of detergents during cassava processing and the adulteration of palm oil with prohibited colourants such as Sudan IV. These actions expose consumers to harmful substances and unhygienic handling conditions that pose severe risks to human life.

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Udeh emphasized that unsafe food handling, food fraud, and adulteration have escalated into serious national concerns. He stated that these practices undermine consumer confidence and compromise overall food security. The minister stressed that food must sustain life rather than endanger it, calling for immediate intervention to stop these hazardous activities from continuing unchecked in local communities.

Global and Local Disease Burden Statistics

Citing data from the World Health Organisation, Dr Udeh noted that approximately 866 million people globally suffer from foodborne illnesses each year. These incidents result in about 1.52 million deaths annually, including 143,000 children under the age of five. The global economic burden associated with these illnesses is estimated at $310bn, while unsafe food can cause more than 200 different diseases.

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Nationally, Nigerian health authorities estimate that the country records approximately 50 million foodborne illnesses and more than 53,000 related deaths every year. These figures underscore the urgent need for stricter enforcement of food safety standards and better monitoring mechanisms to protect citizens from preventable health crises caused by contaminated or improperly processed foods.

Deploying Qualified Professionals to Local Governments

To address these critical issues, the Federal Government plans to strengthen food safety monitoring by deploying qualified food science and technology professionals, particularly at the local government level. Udeh announced that the ministry would facilitate the establishment of a professional cadre for practitioners in the public service. This initiative aims to ensure that trained experts are directly involved in food inspection, processing, and quality control procedures.

The minister expressed concern that despite Nigeria producing approximately 3,000 food science and technology professionals annually from about 70 tertiary institutions, their expertise is not being adequately utilized. He noted that the absence of an established professional cadre in the public service has constrained effective utilization of these trained hands, preventing the country from achieving optimal food safety standards.

Leveraging Indigenous Technology for Safer Processing

In addition to regulatory measures, the ministry is promoting locally developed equipment for safer food processing, preservation, storage, and packaging. Technologies such as improved fish-smoking kilns, solar dryers, grain storage systems, cassava-processing equipment, and food-grade grinding machines are being encouraged for adoption. The Federal Institute of Industrial Research in Oshodi has been credited with fabricating various food-processing equipment to support this transition.

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Udeh further called on local governments to improve food inspection and enforcement in markets, restaurants, abattoirs, and other food outlets. He urged food businesses and regulatory institutions to engage qualified and licensed professionals in production management and quality assurance. The Nigerian Council of Food Science and Technology, established by an Act of the National Assembly in 2019, remains responsible for regulating the profession and practice of food science and technology nationwide.