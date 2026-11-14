Dr Kingsley Udeh Launches ATM Group for Tinubu and Mbah 2027 Re-election Bid

Innovation Minister Dr Kingsley Udeh inaugurates the As Tinubu and Mbah Move group to mobilize tech-driven support for APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Dr Kingsley Udeh officially inaugurated a new political mobilization entity known as As Tinubu and Mbah Move on Saturday. This initiative is designed to rally support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, and other All Progressives Congress candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Technological Framework for Grassroots Mobilization

The As Tinubu and Mbah Move group is structured around technology and innovation to enhance political outreach. The organization plans to deploy digital tools to monitor voter engagement and track membership across all 4,145 polling units in Enugu State. This digital infrastructure aims to modernize how the APC manages its electoral strategy at the grassroots level.

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Dr Udeh stated that the group's primary function is to utilize these advanced systems to ensure efficient communication and data collection. By focusing on technology, the initiative seeks to create a more responsive and transparent mechanism for engaging with voters. This approach distinguishes the group from traditional political support structures by emphasizing data-driven decision-making.

Governor Mbah Emphasizes Development and Accountability

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah commended Dr Udeh for launching this technological initiative, noting that it complements existing APC political structures. He expressed satisfaction with the turnout at the inauguration but stressed that success will be measured by actions rather than appearances. Mbah urged members to take the momentum from the event into communities, villages, kindreds, and families across the state.

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The governor highlighted specific development projects as key tools for convincing voters of the administration's value. He cited the Smart Green Schools program, the International Conference Centre, the Presidential Hotel, and the International Hospital as tangible proof of governance. Mbah argued that visible infrastructure improvements are essential for building trust and securing electoral support in the upcoming cycle.

Endorsement of Federal Economic Reforms and Infrastructure

Governor Mbah described President Tinubu as a unifier who has demonstrated political courage through significant economic reforms. He pointed to the removal of the fuel subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange regime as necessary steps to restore macroeconomic stability. Although these changes caused initial difficulties for citizens, Mbah argued they are vital for rebuilding confidence in the Nigerian economy.

The governor also emphasized the role of these reforms in attracting private capital and foreign investment to Nigeria. He believes that sustained economic policies are required to translate emerging growth into actual employment opportunities. This perspective aligns with the administration's goal of improving living conditions through structural economic adjustments rather than temporary fixes.

Strategic Infrastructure Projects in the South-East Region

Dr Udeh and Governor Mbah highlighted several major federal infrastructure interventions benefiting the South-East region. These include the improved Enugu-Onitsha highway, the ongoing Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway project, and the concessioning of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport. These projects are presented as evidence of the federal government's commitment to regional development and connectivity.

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A key focus is the upcoming expansion of cargo operations and direct flights between Enugu and Guangzhou, China, expected before the end of the first quarter of 2027. The governor noted that this aviation upgrade will significantly boost the South-East's economic competitiveness. It aims to reduce reliance on road transport from Lagos, thereby lowering logistics costs and improving trade efficiency for the region.

Political Alliances and Future Electoral Strategy

Looking toward the 2027 elections, Governor Mbah urged the people of the South-East to adopt a strategic approach to national politics. He recalled historical alliances from the First and Second Republics involving leaders like Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and Dr Michael Okpara. These examples illustrate how cross-regional political cooperation can advance the interests of the Igbo people effectively.

Mbah argued that supporting President Tinubu's re-election offers a unique opportunity to strengthen the South-East's political relevance. By aligning with the current federal administration, the region can deepen its participation in national governance. This strategy aims to ensure that the South-East remains a key player in shaping the country's political and economic future in the next electoral cycle.