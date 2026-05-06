Dr. Halima Zakari Reaffirms Loyalty to APC Despite Senatorial Setback

Dr. Halima Sulaiman Zakari, a former aspirant for the Jigawa Central Senatorial District, congratulates APC unity list candidates and reaffirms her loyalty to President Tinubu and Governor Namadi. Despite her setback, she signals renewed determination to serve her constituents and the nation, calling for unity and collective purpose within the party.

In a statement released via her official Facebook page, Dr. Halima Sulaiman Zakari, a prominent aspirant for the Jigawa Central Senatorial District, extended her heartfelt congratulations to all candidates who emerged through the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) unity list in Jigawa State .

She described the outcome as a reflection of the party’s collective resolve and enduring spirit of unity. Dr. Zakari emphasized that the party’s cohesion takes precedence over individual aspirations, reaffirming her loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Umar Namadi, and the APC leadership. She acknowledged the guidance of the President and her mentor, Governor Namadi, whose unwavering support continues to inspire her political journey and commitment to service.

Despite the conclusion of her current bid, Dr. Zakari signaled that her political journey is far from over, viewing the moment as a catalyst for renewed determination to serve her constituents and the nation. She reaffirmed her dedication to building a greater Nigeria, stating that this moment calls not for retreat but for intensified efforts and steadfast convictions.

Dr. Zakari thanked her supporters across the seven local government areas of the Jigawa Southwest District for their loyalty and encouragement, urging them to remain focused on the party’s broader goals. She called for unity, consistency, and collective purpose, emphasizing the need to set aside differences and focus on the greater good of the state and nation.

Her loyalty to President Tinubu, Governor Namadi, and the APC remains unshakable, and she stands committed to the party’s success and the betterment of the people. The APC has fielded Mr. Garba to challenge the incumbent senator, Mustapha Khabib of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The party also cleared Babangida Hussaini of the Jigawa Northwest Senatorial District and Ahmed Mallammadori of the Jigawa Northeast District for re-election to the Senate.

Additionally, the unity list confirmed candidates for all 11 federal constituencies in the state. However, four sitting members of the House of Representatives lost their bids for re-election on the APC platform, including Usman Ibrahim and Sa’idu Yusif





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APC Jigawa State Halima Zakari Bola Tinubu Umar Namadi

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