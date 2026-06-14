Dr. Hakeem Baba‑Ahmed Demands Stronger Reforms for Nigeria's Election Commission

Nigeria's Peoples Redemption Party chairman calls for enhanced independence and accountability of INEC ahead of 2027 elections.

The Peoples Redemption Party, pushing a manifesto focused on institutional overhaul, has placed the independence of Nigeria 's electoral body at the center of its reform agenda.

Dr. Hakeem Baba‑Ahmed, the party's national chairman and former secretary of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), delivered a forceful call for sweeping changes in Abuja last Sunday with an aim to ensure that the next general elections in 2027 are free, fair and credible. In a grim assessment of the current state of electoral governance, Baba‑Ahmed warned that the lack of autonomy and transparency at INEC robs the electorate of trust and allows partisan actors to wrest control of outcomes.

He urged the nation's leaders to rethink how key personnel at INEC are selected and how the organisation is financed and supervised. The chairman highlighted the existing system's vulnerability to executive interference. He argued that the appointment process for the INEC chairman, national commissioners and resident electoral commissioners is a conduit that places the executive arm in a position of undue influence.

"When your electoral body is a hand‑picked organ of the ruling administration, its neutrality is automatically called into question," he said. He called for an independent commission to oversee appointments, in a move that would shift final authority away from the President and the political elite. The former INEC secretary also demanded that the commission be given genuine budgetary autonomy. He insisted that funds be presented directly to the National Assembly, rather than being subject to executive cuts or bargaining.

In his view, this would allow the commission to rebut objections, protect its integrity and script the financial story of elections without manipulation. Baba‑Ahmed signed off the address with a hard‑line stance on accountability. He called for harsher penalties for politicians, campaign managers and any other actors who engage in or enable electoral fraud or intimidation. He cited a disturbing trend of frequent violent incidents and fraud in past polls, attributing these to the impunity older political actors face.

The chairman urged the government to adopt a zero‑tolerance policy and specifically highlighted the need to legislate stronger enforcement mechanisms, such as revoking the electoral privileges of offenders and ensuring that investigative bodies are given enforceable powers. The goal is to broadcast a clear message that the rule of law will govern election season. The Nigerian political sphere has been vibrant and fraught with promises.

Yet, in a country where elections shape millions of lives, few systems enforce checks that prevent manipulation. Dr. Baba‑Ahmed's speech, therefore, is not just a campaign statement but a legally anchored yet urgent call to action. He linked INEC's reforms to the broader goal of preventing the erosion of democratic norms and building a resilient governance framework.

His remarks arrived at a time when the executive branch has repeatedly clashed with the legislature over the allocation of INEC budgets, and it has been plagued by the perception that the commission is a tool for political leaders rather than a shield for citizens. Looking ahead, the PRP's plan involves a multi‑stage process: first, the introduction of a legislative roadmap that secures INEC's operational budget and the appointment procedures; second, a public campaign to raise awareness of citizens' rights to credible elections; and third, the enactment of legislative reforms that penalize electoral misconduct.

The chairman also expressed doubts about the 2027 elections' credibility if these reforms are not embraced. His statement thus paints a picture where the success of Nigeria's next electoral cycle depends heavily on independent governance structures, financial security, and institutional accountability. The PRP is positioning itself as an advocate for a modern, transparent electoral environment in which all Nigerians can count on the sanctity of their ballots and the impartiality of the bodies that count them.

The party's agenda is summarized in three pillars: ensuring UNRESTRICTED electoral freedom, enhancing institutional legitimacy, and promoting a culture that rejects the notion of political impunity. While the speech arrived amid a polarized political climate, its emphasis on a self‑sustaining, respected INEC quickly captured attention across media circles. Critics argue the reforms are ambitious, but supporters contend that nothing will be further delayed if government inertia persists.

As the 2027 election countdown begins, the clarity of Dr. Baba‑Ahmed's message will likely drive the national conversation regarding democratic futures in Nigeria





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