Accord Party presidential candidate Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim launches his campaign in Abuja, promising to rebuild Nigeria's economy to $4 trillion and defeat the APC in the 2027 general election.

Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, the presidential candidate representing the Accord Party, officially launched his campaign for the 2027 general election on Saturday in Abuja. During the flag-off ceremony, the political figure declared that the Nigerian electorate has firmly decided to vote against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He attributed this shifting political sentiment to the severe economic and security challenges that have intensified under the current Tinubu administration.

Proposed $4 Trillion Economic Blueprint

The Accord Party candidate outlined an ambitious economic vision, pledging to construct a $4 trillion economy within an eight-year tenure if elected president. Dr. Olawepo-Hashim argued that widespread poverty and a significant collapse of the national economy have strengthened the public resolve for a change in leadership. He promised that an Accord-led government would restore economic prosperity by reducing the cost of petroleum products and electricity, aiming for energy affordability comparable to prices in Kuwait and other oil-producing nations.

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Criticisms of APC and Security Concerns

Addressing the current political climate, Dr. Olawepo-Hashim accused some leaders of the ruling party of being complicit in the worsening security situation. He noted that banditry and other criminal activities have devastated communities across several states, contributing to the national instability. The candidate asserted that the 2027 election would differ significantly from previous cycles, accusing the APC of campaigning against itself through stadia-fillings rather than substantive policy delivery.

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Campaign Strategy and Public Support

Dr. Olawepo-Hashim highlighted the digital resonance of his political message, citing that nearly 10 million Nigerians watched his recent interview on the Symfoni Podcast. He pointed to over one million positive reactions to the content as evidence of growing public interest in his presidential ambition. Furthermore, he condemned what he described as exorbitant charges for political campaign billboards in Abuja, alleging attempts by the ruling party to manipulate the upcoming election process through financial barriers.

Stakeholder Endorsements and Manifesto Plans

Key supporters voiced strong backing for the campaign, including Comrade Kash Philamon, Secretary of the Movement for Democratic Renewal (MDR). She described the gathering as a demonstration of support for a new Nigeria and highlighted the Nigeria Labour Congress President Joe Ajaero's endorsement of Dr. Olawepo-Hashim's clear blueprint. The candidate also announced plans to unveil the Accord Party's comprehensive manifesto the following week, covering sectors such as telecommunications, industrialization, and defense.