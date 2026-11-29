Dr Gbemisola Boyede founded Ask The Paediatricians Foundation in July 2015 to combat preventable child mortality through education and community outreach across Nigeria.

Dr Gbemisola Boyede is leading a critical medical initiative to eradicate preventable child deaths across Nigeria through the Ask The Paediatricians Foundation. The Consultant Neurodevelopmental Paediatrician launched this organization to bridge the information gap that often leads to unnecessary mortality among children under eighteen.

Founding Mission To Save Children Lives

The Ask The Paediatricians Foundation originated as a Facebook Group on July 20th 2015 before evolving into a registered non-governmental organization in Nigeria. Dr Gbemisola initiated this digital platform driven by a professional passion to reduce avoidable fatalities caused by ignorance in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa.

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The foundation currently celebrates a decade of impact having marked ten years of operation in 2025 with more than 700,000 community members online. It has grown from a small online forum into one of the largest child-health communities in Africa with established chapters in every state in Nigeria.

Community Outreach Programs And Medical Aid

The organization conducts extensive community medical outreaches during Children's Day in May and Independence Day on October 1st every year throughout the country. These free mobile clinics aim to reach parents who do not use social media and those living in remote and indigent communities.

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Dr Gbemisola also empowers students through school outreaches that provide basic First Aid medical care information to children. The foundation collaborates with other non-profit and faith-based organizations to expand the reach of these vital medical interventions across different regions.

Addressing Misinformation Among Parents

Dr Gbemisola identified a severe shortage of medical professionals in Nigeria with less than one thousand paediatricians available for forty million children. This scarcity prevents doctors from providing one-on-one health education to parents who often rely on misinformation from fellow mothers.

The organization addresses these common child health issues by answering questions from a professional child health viewpoint. Dr Gbemisola serves as the Secretary to the Board of Trustees and remains a member of international bodies including the International Child Neurology Association and the Paediatric Association of Nigeria.

Social Welfare And Educational Support

Beyond medical care the foundation improves general child welfare by renovating educational facilities in Kwara State. The group renovated a block of two classrooms with furnishings and stationeries for a Primary School in Mancha Edu local government area in January 2018 after seeing viral images of children studying on muddy floors.

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The organization also supports indigent children through the Annual Christmas Lunch organized by Community of Sant'Egidio Lagos since 2016. This long-term commitment ensures that vulnerable children receive food and care during the holiday season every year.