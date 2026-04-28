Dr. Faisal Shuaib Withdraws from Nasarawa Governorship Race, Endorses Senator Wadada

Former NPHCDA CEO Dr. Faisal Shuaib steps down from the 2027 Nasarawa gubernatorial race, backing Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada in a move aimed at fostering party unity and honoring his pledge to Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Former Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib , has officially withdrawn from the 2027 governorship race in Nasarawa State , announcing his full support for Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada .

The decision was made public during a press conference following extensive consultations with his supporters and key stakeholders across the state. Shuaib described the move as challenging but necessary, emphasizing his dedication to party unity and his prior commitment to backing the candidate endorsed by Governor Abdullahi Sule. I am formally stepping down from the contest for the APC gubernatorial ticket in Nasarawa State, he stated. I am now fully endorsing Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada as the party’s candidate.

According to Shuaib, aspirants from the western zone had previously agreed to either reach a consensus on a single candidate or support the governor’s preferred choice. When consensus proved elusive, they collectively decided to honor the governor’s decision. Shuaib acknowledged that while the outcome was not ideal for all contenders, he chose to uphold his pledge. I gave my word to support whoever the governor presents, and that commitment must stand, even in difficult times, he said.

He expressed gratitude to his supporters for their unwavering dedication, describing the consultations leading to his withdrawal as one of the most challenging phases of his political career. He urged them to rally behind the party’s chosen candidate. Shuaib also extended his support to Wadada, vowing to foster cooperation and unity within the party as the elections approach.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the development of Nasarawa State and Nigeria, noting that his withdrawal does not signal the end of his public service. Instead, he remains focused on contributing to the progress of the state and the nation through other avenues





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Nasarawa State Governorship Race APC Faisal Shuaib Ahmed Aliyu Wadada

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