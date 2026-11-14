Dr Daniel Olukoya Wife Passes PhD at Royal College of Art London

Dr Daniel Olukoya announced his wife Folashade Olukoya passed her PhD in Fine Art at the Royal College of Art London. She achieved this milestone on Friday, marking a significant academic success.

Dr Daniel Olukoya, the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, announced that his wife, Folashade Olukoya, successfully passed her PhD examination in Fine Art at the Royal College of Art in London. The General Overseer shared this significant family milestone in a Facebook post on Friday, describing it as a major source of joy for the family.

Achievement Highlights Academic Excellence

Folashade Olukoya defended her doctoral research titled Material Reformation: Re-empowerment, Resistance and Hope Through the Processual Metaphors of Paper. This academic achievement serves as a powerful encouragement to young people, particularly pastors' wives, to pursue high-level academic excellence alongside their spiritual duties.

Also read CSOs condemn remand of journalist Daniel Ojukwu, demand immediate release

The research explores the use of art and material processes to examine trauma, resistance, and the re-empowerment of women who have experienced abuse. Her work at the prestigious institution demonstrates a deep engagement with complex social issues through the medium of fine art.

Blending Faith and Professional Success

Dr Daniel Olukoya emphasized that serving God and pursuing academic and professional excellence are not mutually exclusive. He stated that her success proves religious commitment can coexist with high intellectual and artistic accomplishments. The cleric urged the younger generation to draw inspiration from her determination, discipline, hard work, and faith.

Advertisement

He highlighted that Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries is known not only for producing men and women of prayer but also for fostering outstanding intellectual, academic, scientific, artistic, and professional accomplishments. He described this legacy as one that is worth deliberately cultivating among the younger generation within the ministry.

Institutional Prestige and Personal History

The Royal College of Art in London is ranked as the world's number one university for Art and Design in the 2026 QS World University Rankings by Subject. This ranking underscores the global significance of Folashade Olukoya's academic achievement and the prestige of the institution where she conducted her doctoral research.

This announcement followed closely after the couple marked their 37th wedding anniversary on November 11. Dr Daniel Olukoya and Folashade Olukoya have been married since 1989, building a life and ministry together over nearly four decades.

Global Celebration and Future Plans

Dr Daniel Olukoya confirmed that members of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries worldwide will celebrate his wife's achievement. He expressed anticipation for her upcoming graduation ceremony, signaling the final steps in her academic journey at the renowned London institution.

Advertisement

Dr Daniel Olukoya himself holds a first-class degree in Microbiology from the University of Lagos and a PhD in Molecular Genetics from the University of Reading. He founded Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries in July 1989, starting with a prayer meeting at his Lagos home attended by approximately 25 people.

Under his leadership, the church has expanded from its headquarters in Yaba into an international Pentecostal ministry with branches across Nigeria and other parts of the world. The organization is particularly known for its emphasis on prayer, deliverance, and holiness, while Dr Olukoya has also established Mountain Top University and authored several Christian books.