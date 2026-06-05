The Democratic Republic of Congo has expressed disappointment and frustration over the cancellation of its scheduled friendly match against Chile in Spain due to concerns about the Ebola outbreak. The match was set to take place on June 9 in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain, but local authorities called it off on public health grounds. The decision has been met with criticism from DR Congo's Minister of Communication, who described it as unfair and discriminatory.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has criticised the cancellation of its scheduled friendly match against Chile in Spain over concerns linked to the Ebola outbreak in the African country.

The match was due to be played on June 9 in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain, but local authorities called it off on public health grounds. Mayor of La Linea de la Concepcion, Juan Franco, announced that he had signed a decree banning the match following a recommendation from local health officials. According to Franco, a report from the town's health service advised against staging the fixture because of potential health risks.

Reports indicate that none of the 26 players is based in DR Congo or travelled directly from the country to the training camp, although some support staff and supporters may have done so. Reacting to the development, DR Congo's Minister of Communication, Patrick Muyaya, described the decision as unfair. Speaking during a virtual press conference organised by the World Health Organisation, Muyaya said the cancellation had created difficulties for the national team's preparations.

He noted that the players had been training in Belgium for about three weeks and argued that the decision could be interpreted as discriminatory. The cancellation has raised concerns about the fairness and consistency of public health measures in Spain, with some arguing that the decision may have been driven by fear and misinformation about the Ebola outbreak. The incident has also highlighted the challenges of balancing public health concerns with the needs and rights of athletes and sports teams





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