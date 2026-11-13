Nigeria U-23 lose 2-0 to DR Congo in U-23 AFCON qualifier first leg

Nigeria's Olympic Eagles suffered a 2-0 defeat to DR Congo in Lubumbashi, leaving them needing a three-goal win in Tuesday's return leg to keep their 2027 U-23 AFCON and 2028 Olympics hopes alive.

Nigeria's Olympic Eagles lost 2-0 to DR Congo in the first leg of their second-round 2027 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifying tie in Lubumbashi on Friday.

Nigeria Face Major Response After DR Congo Defeat

The defeat leaves Nigeria needing a major response in Tuesday's return leg at Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo. DR Congo scored twice in the first half through Filozofe Mabete, with both goals surrounded by contentious decisions. The hosts took the lead in the 15th minute after assistant referee Brianson Musisi reportedly indicated the ball had not crossed the goal line. Centre referee Duula Joshua overruled him and awarded the goal, credited to Mabete.

Also read Under-23 AFCONQ: DR Congo clip Olympic Eagles in Lumumbashi

In the current report, the opener was described as a controversial own goal by Samuel James. Mabete struck again in the 35th or 36th minute following a goalmouth scramble involving physical challenges and another disputed incident. The second goal came from a well-taken free-kick according to one account, while the other described it as a scramble. Either way, Nigeria went into half-time with a two-goal deficit.

Nigeria started brightly and created early chances. Victor Samuel found himself one-on-one with the Congolese goalkeeper in the ninth minute but failed to convert. That miss proved costly as DR Congo capitalised on Nigeria's wastefulness. Nigeria's problems were compounded by an injury to Zadok Yohanna, who was forced off in the 25th or 30th minute and replaced by Umar Abdullahi.

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The Olympic Eagles made further changes in the second half, bringing on Victor Samuel for John Otomewo, Chibuzor Nwoko for Wilfred George and Emmanuel Ochobi for Emmanuel Godwin. Godwin and midfielder Daniel Daga were booked in the 53rd and 70th minutes respectively, but Nigeria could not find a way past the Congolese defence. DR Congo held on to their advantage until the final whistle. The result leaves Nigeria with a two-goal deficit to overturn.

Nigeria Must Win by Three Clear Goals to Advance

They must win by at least three clear goals to advance to the third round of the qualifiers. The defeat adds to growing concerns about Nigeria's recent struggles in the U-23 category, especially given the country's impressive history in Olympic men's football. Nigeria made history at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, becoming the first African country to win gold in the men's football competition.

Led by players including Nwankwo Kanu, Jay-Jay Okocha, Sunday Oliseh and Taribo West, the team defeated Argentina 3-2 in the final, with Emmanuel Amunike scoring the decisive goal in the 89th minute. The Olympic Eagles returned to the podium at Beijing 2008, winning silver after losing 1-0 to Argentina in the final. They also claimed bronze at Rio 2016, defeating Honduras 3-2 in the third-place match.

Nigeria failed to qualify for Tokyo 2020 after finishing third in their group at the 2019 U-23 AFCON in Egypt. The Olympic Eagles also missed Paris 2024 after losing 2-0 on aggregate to Guinea in the final qualifying round for the 2023 U-23 AFCON in Morocco. The failure to qualify for Paris meant Nigeria missed a second consecutive Olympic football tournament, having last featured at Rio 2016. The country has also experienced contrasting fortunes at the continental level.

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U23 AFCON Title Win Sets Immediate Continental Target

Nigeria won the inaugural U-23 AFCON title in 2015 but failed to qualify for the 2023 edition, which doubled as Africa's qualifying competition for Paris 2024. The current campaign therefore represents another opportunity for the Olympic Eagles to rebuild their continental standing and move closer to ending their Olympic absence. A place at the 2027 U-23 AFCON in Egypt is the immediate target, but the stakes extend beyond the continental competition.

The tournament will also serve as Africa's qualification pathway to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. The Olympic Eagles will need a significantly improved performance on home soil, particularly in attack and defensive organisation, to overturn the deficit and keep their LA 2028 hopes alive.

Meanwhile, in a separate match on Friday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Tolu Arokodare's second-half brace sealed victory for the Super Eagles in their third match of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Tanzania. Alhassan Yusuf opened the scoring after two minutes before Alphonce Mabula Msanga equalised in the 32nd. Arokodare came off the bench at half-time to strike in the 52nd and 60th minutes.