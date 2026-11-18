Dr Abdullahi Shinkafi expresses confidence in his Supreme Court appeal against Senator Sahabi Ya'u Kura regarding the disputed Zamfara North senatorial primary election.

Dr Abdullahi Shinkafi has stated his strong confidence in the ongoing legal battle for the Zamfara North Senatorial seat following the Supreme Court's decision to reserve judgment in the appeal filed by Senator Sahabi Ya'u Kura. Shinkafi shared his perspective with the press after the Wednesday proceedings in Abuja, framing the case as a vital struggle for justice, equity, and fair political representation for the residents of Zamfara North.

Supreme Court Reserves Judgment On Appeal

The apex court heard the complex matter on November 18, 2026, and has reserved judgment for a date yet to be communicated to the involved parties. Shinkafi confirmed that the appellant later approached the Supreme Court to exercise his constitutional right of appeal, marking the latest stage in a prolonged legal dispute that has captivated political observers in the region.

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Lower Courts Ruled Primary Illegal

The legal foundation of Shinkafi's case rests on prior rulings that found the disputed senatorial primary did not comply with established laws. The Federal High Court, Gusau Division, ruled on August 31, 2026, that the primary election was conducted in violation of the Electoral Act, the party constitution, and its specific guidelines. Subsequently, Senator Ya'u Kura appealed to the Sokoto Division of the Court of Appeal, which unanimously dismissed the appeal for lacking merit and upheld the Federal High Court's judgment.

Combating Political Marginalization

Shinkafi emphasized that the dispute extends beyond immediate legal technicalities to address decades of political marginalization in Zamfara North. He alleged that for over 28 years, the senatorial seat has been dominated by interests from a limited number of wards, leaving several communities inadequately represented in the national assembly. He lamented the persistent lack of basic services, including electricity, potable water, and security, despite years of political representation.

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Call For End To Political Imposition

The incumbent senator called for an end to what he described as political imposition and political captivity, arguing that the current system has failed to deliver equitable development. He believes that the judicial process will rectify these long-standing injustices and ensure that the voice of the entire senatorial zone is properly reflected in governance. His stance highlights a broader demand for transparency and adherence to democratic principles within local political structures.

Next Steps In The Legal Process

As the case moves forward, all eyes remain on the Supreme Court for its final verdict. The delay in judgment has created a period of anticipation for stakeholders in Zamfara North who are waiting for clarity on their political leadership. Shinkafi remains optimistic that the court will deliver a ruling that upholds the rule of law and ensures fair representation for all citizens in the senatorial district.