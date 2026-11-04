DOTTi The Deity wraps first leg of Cocoa XP Tour across Lagos, Cotonou and Ibadan

DOTTi The Deity and his band The Pantheon completed the first leg of The Cocoa XP Tour in Ibadan after shows in Lagos and Cotonou. The team is now preparing for the Soul N Sooya concert on January 2, 2027, and taking end-of-year bookings.

Award-winning singer, songwriter and bandleader DOTTi The Deity has officially wrapped up the first leg of his The Cocoa XP Tour. The run took his music across three cities and two countries, connecting with audiences through the rich, eclectic sounds of his sophomore album, Cocoa Hue.

What began as an intimate yet electrifying live experience in Lagos evolved into a cross-border celebration of music, culture and performance. DOTTi and his formidable live band, The Pantheon, delivered memorable experiences at every stop. The tour kicked off in Lagos on September 12, 2026, at Bature Brewery, Victoria Island. That opening show set the tone for a compelling showcase of DOTTi's artistry and musical versatility.

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DOTTi The Deity And The Pantheon Cotonou Success

From Lagos, the experience travelled to Cotonou, Republic of Benin, where the band took over Banjo Jazz Club on October 24. The Cotonou edition proved a massive success, with an enthusiastic audience embracing the music, the energy and the unmistakable showmanship DOTTi brought to the stage. The evening underscored the growing cross-border appeal of his sound and his music's ability to connect with audiences beyond Nigeria. It was a testament to how far his creative vision travels.

The final stop of the first leg was Ibadan on October 31, 2026. Returning to his hometown, DOTTi brought the curtain down on this chapter of the tour in a city that holds a special place in his personal and musical journey. It was a fitting place to rest the first leg of an experience built around bringing Cocoa Hue to life beyond the recording studio. The hometown crowd added extra meaning to the closing night.

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Beyond the tour, DOTTi The Deity, The Pantheon and the entire creative and production team are turning their attention to one of the most anticipated dates on the artist's annual calendar. That event is Soul N Sooya. Scheduled for January 2, 2027, at the J Randle Centre, Onikan, Lagos, the annual concert returns for another edition. It builds on the remarkable reception of its 2026 debut.

Soul N Sooya Concert Anticipation DOTTi The Deity

Attendees from the inaugural edition have already been expressing their anticipation for the next instalment. That excitement sets the stage for what promises to be another memorable gathering. With the first leg now concluded and the plan in top gear for the Soul N Sooya Concert, DOTTi The Deity and his team are making room in his calendar. They are accommodating bookings and engagements for the remainder of the year.

The Cocoa XP Tour first leg is complete after stops in Lagos, Cotonou and Ibadan. Fans can now look ahead to the next major date on the artist's schedule.