Doris Ogala Granted N30m Bail by Federal High Court in Lagos

The Federal High Court in Lagos granted actress Doris Ogala bail over alleged cyberstalking, with strict conditions barring online harassment of witnesses. The ruling sets sureties and a passport surrender order.

The Federal High Court in Lagos has granted actress Doris Ogala bail in the sum of N30m, with two sureties in like sum, over alleged cyberstalking and other offences involving Pastor Chris Okafor. Justice Akintayo Aluko granted the bail on a Friday in 2026, but ordered Ogala to surrender her international passport to the court registrar. The judge also restrained her from making electronic publications capable of intimidating or harassing prosecution witnesses.

Bail Conditions Set by Justice Akintayo Aluko

Justice Akintayo Aluko imposed a set of conditions designed to secure Ogala's attendance at trial while protecting the prosecution's witnesses. Under the ruling, Ogala must provide two sureties in the same sum of N30m. She must also enter into a recognisance on oath to be of good behaviour and to refrain from misconduct in the courtroom or its premises throughout the trial.

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In his ruling, the judge said he was mindful of the need to balance the defendant's constitutional right to liberty with the responsibility of protecting witnesses and preserving the integrity of the trial. He said he had taken all of these factors into account in attaching conditions to guarantee her attendance in court. He also cited the need to protect prosecution witnesses from harassment, threat or intimidation.

Justice Aluko stated that any unwarranted electronic publication capable of exposing prosecution witnesses to public harassment, ridicule, threat or intimidation is restrained and disallowed. He noted that such publications could also expose the proceedings of the court to ridicule and distortion. The judge still stressed that Doris Ogala remains presumed innocent under the provisions of the Constitution.

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Surety Requirements and Stated Reasons for Bail

The court set detailed requirements for the sureties, and one of them must either own property in Lagos State or meet a status test. That surety must hold verifiable evidence of registration at the Land Registry, certified by the Registrar of Deeds. Alternatively, the surety may be a prominent national officer of Ogala's political party or a prominent person of repute.

The sureties must be persons of reliable means who reside within the court's jurisdiction and are verified by the court registrar. They are also required to submit tax clearance certificates covering the last three years and to attach two recent passport photographs each. The judge directed that once these bail conditions are fulfilled, Ogala should be released from custody forthwith.

The defence maintained that the offences were bailable and that Ogala would not commit another offence, interfere with witnesses or evade trial if granted bail. Her lawyer attributed her previous absence from court to ill health and urged the judge to grant bail so she could prepare for trial and pursue her governorship ambition. The prosecution, by contrast, alleged that Ogala deliberately failed to attend earlier proceedings on April 23 and June 9, 2026, while claiming ill health.

Court Concerns Over Conduct and Social Media Use

Justice Aluko expressed concern about Ogala's alleged conduct during proceedings on October 28, 2026, which he said disrupted the court's sitting. The disruption forced an emergency adjournment of 10 cases. The judge said her conduct in open court exposed her as a person capable of fomenting trouble when she is outside the courtroom.

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The prosecution presented pictorial evidence which it said showed Ogala participating in political activities, public gatherings, campaigns and protests during the period she claimed to be ill. It also argued that the allegations involved the use of social media to publish and disseminate electronic materials forming part of its evidence. The prosecution raised concerns about possible interference with witnesses, and the judge considered these concerns when framing the online restrictions.

The application for bail was dated October 26 and filed on October 27, 2026, pursuant to Section 35(5) of the Constitution and Sections 158 and 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act. Justice Aluko referred to Section 162, which provides for bail except where circumstances justify refusal, such as the likelihood of committing another offence, evading trial or interfering with investigations. He also cited the Supreme Court decision in Suleiman's case on the principles governing judicial discretion in bail applications.

Justice Aluko quoted the principle that the main function of bail is to ensure the presence of the accused at trial, which he described as the touchstone of all the criteria. He added that the court must exercise its discretion judicially and judiciously, based on the facts and circumstances before it. When the case was called, Doris Ogala was absent, and her lawyer told the court that she was currently receiving treatment at a hospital.