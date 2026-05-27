Donation of Bar Centre by Chief Tayo Oyetibo to Strengthen Legal Profession in Nigeria

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, last Friday commended Chief Tayo Oyetibo (SAN) for donating a bar centre to the Ondo Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, stating that the gesture would strengthen the legal profession and democratic governance in Nigeria.

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa , last Friday commended Chief Tayo Oyetibo (SAN) for donating a bar centre to the Ondo Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association , saying the gesture would strengthen the legal profession and democratic governance in Nigeria.

The governor also appreciated the donation of a bar centre by Chief Tayo Oyetibo, SAN, to the NBA Ondo Branch, stating that it symbolised professional excellence, scholarship, philanthropy and the enduring ideals of the legal profession. The facility includes a reception area, conference hall, library, cafeteria, lawyers' lounge, FIDA office and document processing rooms





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