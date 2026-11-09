Oyo CAN warns groups against political endorsements in its name ahead of 2027

The Christian Association of Nigeria in Oyo State has dissociated itself from political endorsements made by individuals and groups using its name, saying it remains non-partisan ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State Chapter, has dissociated itself from political endorsements by individuals and groups claiming to act on behalf of the Christian body ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The association said it would neither endorse any political candidate nor affiliate with any political party or interest group. It warned those using its name to canvass support for candidates to desist. The state chairman of CAN, Rev. Dr Elisha Ogundiya, stated this in a directive issued by the association's executive.

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CAN Executive Warns Against Unauthorized Political Endorsements

The directive followed reports of political endorsements by some individuals and groups, particularly within its zonal arm in Oke-Ogun and other parts of the state. Ogundiya said the association's executive had received reports of such endorsements across constituencies, senatorial districts and the state, with skirmishes in other parts of Oyo State. He said although CAN encouraged Christians to participate actively in the electioneering process, the association, as an umbrella body, remained non-partisan.

He explained that Christians under the association belonged to different political parties and interest groups. According to him, CAN's responsibility is to protect and defend the rights and welfare of Christians and Christianity. It has no affiliation with any political party or interest group, even though its members cut across all of them. The chairman stressed that only CAN, through its recognised organs and established procedures, has the authority to convene Christian stakeholders' meetings on behalf of the association.

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He added that only the executive council is recognised as speaking for the body in the state, and that only CAN, through its organs and in line with its objectives, can convene any stakeholders' forum or meeting. He warned that any gathering of Christian stakeholders organised without the prior approval of the state chairman and the executive council should not be recognised as representing the Christian body in Oyo State.

Christians Free to Join Any Political Party of Choice

While cautioning against the use of CAN's name for political interests, Ogundiya affirmed the right of Christians to join political parties of their choice and participate fully in the electoral process. He said every Christian has the right to register as a voter, collect a Permanent Voter Card (PVC), vote and ensure that votes count, as well as the freedom to join any political party.

The association also called on political actors to ensure that the forthcoming elections are free, fair and credible, stressing the need to uphold the integrity of the electoral process. It further dissociated itself from unauthorised political gatherings and warned that it would not hesitate to discipline members who attempted to bring the association into disrepute.

Ogundiya called on political actors to ensure a free, fair and credible election and appealed to anyone claiming to act for CAN to stop, for the sake of the integrity of the body of Christ. CAN urged Christians and other stakeholders to remain law-abiding and steadfast in prayer for credible elections and the emergence of a leader after God's heart.