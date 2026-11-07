Don Jazzy Donates N5 Million to Nancy Chidinma for Recurring Ear Keloid Treatment

Don Jazzy has donated N5 million to Nancy Chidinma, who is seeking N7 million for surgery and postoperative care for recurring ear keloids. Chidinma is yet to receive the credit alert but hopes the delay is a bank issue.

Nigerian music executive and producer Michael Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has donated N5 million to Nancy Chidinma, a woman seeking financial assistance for the treatment of recurring ear keloids.

The Mavin Records founder and CEO announced the donation in a post on his X account on Saturday, writing: 5M sent. Chidinma, who posts on X as @EgoKuwait, had earlier appealed to the public for N7 million to undergo surgery and postoperative treatment for the condition. She said the keloids have left her in daily pain and kept her out of work for years. She explained that the keloids developed after an ear piercing performed at birth was done incorrectly.

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Since then, her parents tried several treatment options, but the growth kept returning. In her appeal, she said she had been seeking treatment at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital after experiencing delays in securing a surgery appointment. According to her, a consultant at LASUTH explained that the treatment would involve surgical removal of the keloids, followed by radiotherapy sessions and other post-operative care to reduce the risk of recurrence.

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Chidinma Thanks Don Jazzy For Donation

Reacting to the gesture, Chidinma thanked the music executive, saying she was yet to receive a credit alert but hoped the delay was due to an issue with her bank. She wrote: Good evening, sir #DONJAZZY. I want to sincerely appreciate you for showing concern in my case; it means a whole lot to me. I've seen you help a lot of people on this platform; I never believed it would get to me.

I'm so grateful. I'm yet to get the credit alert; I'm hoping it's an issue from my bank. Thank you so so much, I really appreciate you. She also thanked those who had supported her fundraising appeal by tagging the music executive, reposting her plea and encouraging others to contribute.

The appeal had been amplified by X user Akwaugo, who tagged Don Jazzy in a reply to Chidinma's original post. Jesus Christ, I am just seeing this. @DONJAZZY please help sir. @Wizarab10 please raise it for ego, Akwaugo wrote.

Detailed Breakdown Of Medical Costs Involved

Breaking down the costs, Chidinma said the surgery itself costs N1.2 million, which she said she has already raised. One radiotherapy session at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital costs N2.5 million, bringing the cost of two sessions to N5 million. She said she has not yet been told the exact cost of chemotherapy and postoperative care, but her research puts the estimate at about N2 million.

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Post-operative care, including chemotherapy, injections, medication and silicone creams, was estimated to cost about N2 million. In total, what will be needed for the successful surgery and postoperative care is N8.2 million, of which I have already raised N1.2 million, and I am left to source N7 million before the 19th of November, she said. According to her, she has undergone several surgical removals in general and private hospitals, with each procedure usually followed by Kenalog injections.

Previous Treatments Failed To Cure Condition

She also underwent cryotherapy for two years at a bumps clinic. She said the pain from the cryotherapy almost paralysed the left side of her body, leaving it weaker and difficult to use, yet the keloid still resurfaced.