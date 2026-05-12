Music executive Don Jazzy dismissed allegations that Mavin Records prioritises some artists over others, stating that the label had no reason to neglect acts it had invested in. He attributed claims of favoritism to imposter syndrome and overthinking, arguing that all signed artists received equal attention and support.

Music executive Don Jazzy dismissed allegations that Mavin Records prioritises some artists over others, stating that the label had no reason to neglect acts it had invested in.

He attributed claims of favoritism to imposter syndrome and overthinking, arguing that all signed artists received equal attention and support. A Nigerian doctor revealed a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Nigerians are now approved to earn in US Dollars





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Mavin Records Favoritism Impersonation Imposter Syndrome Individuals Releases Short Period Investments Prioritization Smaller Acts

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Don Jazzy Denies Claims of Favoritism at Mavin RecordsDon Jazzy addresses rumors of unequal artist promotion at Mavin Records, attributing visibility differences to artist choices and imposter syndrome.

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