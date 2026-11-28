Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai ranks among the top Premier League free-kick scorers, joining legends like David Beckham and James Ward-Prowse in a exclusive list of dead-ball experts.

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has cemented his status as one of the Premier League's most potent free-kick specialists, scoring five direct free-kicks since arriving at Anfield. His current tally of five goals places him in close proximity to the competition's all-time leading scorers, highlighting a continued respect for set-piece precision in modern football. This achievement underscores the enduring value of dead-ball expertise in a league increasingly focused on open-play creativity.

The Top Scoring Leaders and Record Holders

David Beckham currently holds the record for the most direct free-kick goals in Premier League history, having scored 18 times during his tenure at Manchester United. James Ward-Prowse sits in second place with 17 goals, a record achieved before his recent return to the Championship with Southampton. Dominik Szoboszlai's five goals trail Trent Alexander-Arnold and Leighton Baines by just one goal, positioning him as a rising threat among the league's elite dead-ball experts.

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The ranking system emphasizes specialist proficiency rather than total volume, which explains the exclusion of prolific scorers like Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry. Although both players scored 12 Premier League free-kicks during their careers, they did not qualify for the top 10 list because they were not primarily defined as set-piece specialists. This distinction highlights the specific skill set required to consistently convert from stationary ball situations.

Conversion Rates and Technical Excellence

Dominik Szoboszlai has converted 15.6 per cent of his 32 attempts, a statistic that demonstrates his clinical efficiency from distance. Among players with at least 20 attempts since Opta began collecting data in the 2003-04 season, Spanish midfielder Juan Mata holds the highest conversion rate at 16.3 per cent. Mata scored eight goals from 49 attempts while playing for Chelsea and Manchester United, earning praise from Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as one of the finest specialists in Premier League history.

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Peruvian midfielder Nolberto Solano also demonstrated exceptional technical ability, scoring nine direct free-kicks across spells with Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and West Ham. Free-kicks accounted for 18 per cent of his total Premier League goals, illustrating how integral set-pieces were to his attacking contribution. His ability to deliver dangerous balls and finish them himself made him a unique asset in the division.

Historical Specialists and Unique Achievements

Norwegian winger Morten Gamst Pedersen became a fan favorite at Blackburn Rovers due to his exceptional left foot, scoring 10 direct free-kicks during his eight seasons at Ewood Park. This tally represented nearly 30 per cent of his 34 Premier League goals, marking him as one of the competition's most recognized dead-ball threats. His consistency from set-pieces added significant value to the Blackburn squad.

Swedish midfielder Sebastian Larsson scored 11 direct free-kicks from his 26 Premier League goals, a high ratio achieved through dedicated practice. Larsson revealed that he spent approximately 30 minutes after training working on his technique, a discipline that made him a valuable player for both Birmingham City and Sunderland. His success story emphasizes the role of repetitive training in mastering set-piece accuracy.

Record-Breaking Efficiency and Longevity

Former Newcastle United winger Laurent Robert holds the competition's best free-kick goals-per-minute ratio, scoring once every 994 minutes. Those goals represented 47.8 per cent of his 23 Premier League strikes, showcasing a remarkable efficiency from considerable distances. His powerful left foot and willingness to shoot early defined his unique contribution to Newcastle's attack.

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Irish defender Ian Harte was another unlikely but highly effective specialist, scoring 10 direct free-kicks that accounted for 35.7 per cent of his 28 top-flight goals. Inspired by David Beckham and Roberto Carlos, Harte developed a reputation for powerful left-footed deliveries that troubled defenses. His success as a defender scoring from set-pieces remains one of the most unique statistical anomalies in the league.

Ashley Young earned his place on the list through sheer longevity, scoring free-kicks well into his late thirties. At 39 years and 148 days old, Young became the oldest player to score a Premier League direct free-kick, netting for Everton against Wolves in December 2024. His career longevity and sustained accuracy from dead balls defy typical age-related declines in player performance.

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola scored 12 direct free-kicks in the Premier League, often crediting Diego Maradona for helping refine his technique during their time together at Napoli. Zola announced himself with a spectacular long-range effort against Everton, setting the stage for a career defined by technical brilliance. His willingness to stay behind after training to practice with the Argentine legend highlights the dedication required to reach elite status in this specialized skill.