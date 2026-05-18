Dominant Front Pages

News articles covering critical events and developments in Nigeria, with a focus on kidnapping of schoolchildren, oil prices, political controversies, and socio-economic issues.

May 18, 2026 7:00 am- Urgent action demanded from the government to secure the release of kidnapped children and teachers; The price of oil at the international market inches towards $110 a barrel as US president Donald Trump ramps up his rhetoric; Multiple controversies mar the primary elections for the APC; Nigerians spend N5.

43 trillion on petrol in the first three months of 2026; Opposition parties test the dominance of President Bola Tinubu for 2027 election; Nigerian military clarifies no US troops participated in the operation; APC holds senatorial primary election; Organised labour begins national minimum wage review; The Bank of Industry deploys financing facility; The Bureau of Public Procurement introduces guidelines for contract variations and modifications





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Kidnapped Children Teachers Kidnapped Oriire Lga Of Oyo State Senate And Yoruba Leaders Demand Urgent Action Oil Price United States Iran Primary Elections For APC Nigerians Spend N5.43 Trillion On Petrol Opposition Parties Test Dominance Of President Nigerian Military Apc Holds Primary Election Organised Labour Bank Of Industry Bureau Of Public Procurement Critical Sectors Of The Nigerian Economy National Minimum Wage Review

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