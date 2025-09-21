Dolphins Secure Women's Basketball Title After Overtime Thriller

The Dolphins Women’s Basketball team clinched the championship title, defeating First Bank in an exciting overtime match. Zenith Bank's continued sponsorship and the growth of women's basketball in Nigeria were also key highlights.

The Dolphins Women’s Basketball team emerged victorious in a thrilling encounter at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, on Saturday, securing their second title in a dominant performance. They defeated the formidable First Bank Women’s Basketball team, the league's record holder with nine previous titles, with a final score of 61-55 after a hard-fought overtime period.

The victory denied First Bank their quest for a tenth championship, a feat they had been pursuing relentlessly. The Dolphins’ triumph was a testament to their resilience and skill, as they battled back after First Bank mounted a comeback to tie the game at 53-53, pushing the game into overtime. The Dolphins had secured the lead in the first and second quarters, showcasing their early dominance and setting the stage for their eventual victory. The atmosphere at the finals was electric, with notable figures present, including the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Musa Kida, and the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, both witnessing the captivating conclusion of the tournament.\The official tipoff was performed by Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, the GMD/CEO of Zenith Bank PlC, the league's primary sponsor. The final match followed the third-place playoff, where MFM triumphed over Royal Aces with a score of 70-42. Adobi Stella Nwapa (Mrs), the Executive Director representing the GMD/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, shared her enthusiasm after the game, highlighting the successful outcome of the 2025 finals. Despite having to leave the venue due to an official function, she expressed her delight and pledged to ensure an even more enhanced experience for the 2026 edition, which will mark the 20th year of Zenith Bank's sponsorship. She noted that Zenith Bank’s continued dedication to sponsoring the event has brought about significant transformations, including a substantial increase in the prize money to N15.5 million. Furthermore, Nwapa highlighted the importance of live streaming all games, making them accessible to a global audience, including the African champions, D’Tigress, and scouts who were present to identify and possibly recruit exceptional players.\This victory not only signifies a major achievement for the Dolphins Women’s Basketball team but also underscores the continued growth and popularity of women’s basketball in Nigeria. The league's success is also attributed to the steadfast support of Zenith Bank Plc, who has played a pivotal role in its evolution and reach. The ability to stream games live across different platforms has immensely broadened the audience, thus increasing the visibility of the athletes and raising the standards of play. The increased financial incentives, alongside the global exposure given to the players, have played an important role in motivating players and drawing in promising talent. This championship shows the continuous progress of sports in the country and indicates a future of growth for the sport. The tournament's overall success and the commitment from sponsors, officials, and players serve as a positive indicator for future developments in Nigerian basketball. The dedication of the players, the commitment from sponsors like Zenith Bank, and the backing from national sports bodies demonstrate a clear path for sustainable growth and the continual improvement of basketball standards





