Dolphin Swimming League Season 8 Secondary Phase Holds Saturday at CIS Lekki

Children's International School Lekki hosts 13 schools and five clubs in the secondary school category of the Dolphin Swimming League Season 8 on Saturday, November 7.

The secondary school phase of the Dolphin Swimming League Season 8 will hold on Saturday, November 7, at Children's International School (CIS), Lekki. CIS will host participating schools and clubs in the one-day tournament.

Attention now shifts to the secondary school teams after the league kicked off Season 8 with the elementary school category last month. The competition is organised by Dynaspro Sports Promotion in collaboration with Advanta Interactive Limited. It is endorsed by the Nigeria Aquatic Federation, the Nigeria Olympic Committee, the Nigeria School Sport Federation, the Lagos State Sports Commission and the Lagos State Swimming Association. Thirteen schools will compete in the secondary category.

Also read Dakar 2026: Nigeria’s Eyituoyo narrowly misses medal in swimming

Competing Schools and Swimming Clubs

They are Grange School, Lagos Preparatory Secondary School, Temple School, Greensprings School, James Hope College, Meadow Hall, British International School, Atlantic Hall, Rugby School Nigeria, Lagoon School, Whitesands School, Corona Schools and hosts CIS. Five swimming clubs will also battle for honours across more than 30 events. They are Damswimm, AQUA Sports World Academy, Boken Aquatics, C-Tribe and Abuja-based Swimfinity.

League coordinator Oluseyi Oyebode said this year's turnout of schools and clubs has been highly encouraging, building on the success of the seventh season. He said the elementary school category, held last month, recorded an impressive turnout and strong support from parents and guardians. He added that the organisers are determined to maintain those high standards and deliver another memorable competition.

Advertisement

"We kicked off the season with the elementary school category last month, and it was a huge success, particularly because of the impressive turnout and support from parents and guardians," Oyebode said. "We are determined to maintain those high standards and deliver another memorable competition. We expect the secondary school event to be equally exciting, and our hosts are fully prepared to welcome all participating teams on Saturday.

League Pathway to Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

" Oyebode also expressed delight that several products of the league are currently representing Nigeria at the ongoing Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal. He noted that one of the league's long-term goals is to provide a pathway for Nigerian swimmers to qualify for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. With continued support from main sponsor Rite Foods, the stage is set for another thrilling edition of the tournament.

The pressure will be on Grange School, which has dominated the competition for the past three seasons. Rival teams will be eager to challenge the established order on Saturday.