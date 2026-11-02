DOHAL Initiative Urges African Youths to Reject Political Violence

Religious leaders at Dorcas Oke Hope Alive Initiative lecture urge African youths to build political capacity and resist being used as tools of violence by politicians.

Religious and policy leaders at the 23rd Foundation Day annual public lecture in Ibadan have issued a stern warning to African youths regarding their participation in politics. The Dorcas Oke Hope Alive Initiative (DOHAL), hosted at the Precious Cornerstone University auditorium, emphasized the critical need for young people to develop the capacity for socio-economic leadership while firmly resisting attempts by politicians to exploit them as instruments of violence.

Leadership Preparation and Technological Skills

Pastor Femi Emmanuel, Founder and Presiding Pastor of Livingspring Chapel International, argued that the church and broader society must actively prepare the next generation for leadership roles. He highlighted that young people currently possess the essential energy, technological skills, education, and opportunities required to contribute meaningfully to national development. Emmanuel noted that while the church is taking steps, there is a pressing need to do more to equip youths for tomorrow's responsibilities.

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Resisting Political Exploitation and Violence

The lecture featured strong condemnation of the manipulation of young people by political figures for destructive activities. Archbishop Francis Wale Oke, who praised the progress of DOHAL's youth empowerment programmes, warned against the needlessly tragic deaths of youths who become victims of evil. He explicitly stated that no youth should be used as a thug, tout, or vagrant by politicians and wicked individuals to cause harm or instability within the community.

Entrepreneurship and Economic Contribution

A key component of the DOHAL strategy involves transforming young people into productive entrepreneurs who actively contribute to societal growth. Archbishop Oke reaffirmed the organization's commitment to helping youths become economically self-sufficient and valuable members of the nation. This approach aligns with the broader goal of building a better society through the empowerment of the younger demographic, ensuring they have viable alternatives to criminal or violent pursuits.

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Capacity Building for Political Ascension

Pastor Akin Akinpelu, Chairman of the occasion and African Union Ambassador for Political Affairs, stressed that leadership is not granted automatically based on age or emotion. He advised that African youths must prepare themselves adequately to take up leadership responsibilities, noting that resilience, hard work, and sufficient preparation are necessary to overcome obstacles in a globally competitive environment. He clarified that power is not handed over because someone is young, but is seized through demonstrated capacity.

Recognizing Entrepreneurial Success Stories

The event concluded with the presentation of ₦100,000 to 14 young entrepreneurs who had demonstrated diligence in managing start-up capital provided by DOHAL in the previous year. This recognition served as a practical example of the initiative's goal to promote a prosperous, integrated, and powerful Africa by addressing the specific challenges confronting young people across the continent through direct financial and mentorship support.