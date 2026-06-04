A board-certified internal medicine physician condemns repeated adjournments in the inquest into the death of Chimamanda Adichie's son, calling for due process and accountability.

A board-certified internal medicine physician, Dr. Anthea Nwandu, has called for justice to be served in the case involving renowned writer Chimamanda Adichie , whose son Nkanu died following alleged negligence by Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital.

Speaking on a breakfast show, Dr. Nwandu expressed frustration over repeated delays in the inquest proceedings, which were initially scheduled for April but have been adjourned multiple times, most recently to October. She emphasized the emotional toll on the Adichie family, describing the delays as like driving a nail into the wound. The physician stressed that while no outcome can bring back Nkanu, it is crucial to obtain answers and ensure due process is followed.

The case has drawn significant public attention, highlighting concerns about medical accountability in Nigeria. Dr. Nwandu urged the legal system to proceed without further postponements, noting that the family continues to suffer from the tragedy and the public scrutiny. The inquest, overseen by the Lagos State Coroner, was suspended in May pending directives from the Chief Coroner, Justice Mojisola Dada. Nkanu, aged 21 months, died on January 7, 2026, at Euracare Hospital.

The hospital has not publicly commented on the allegations. Adichie, a globally acclaimed author known for works such as Half of a Yellow Sun and We Should All Be Feminists, has remained relatively private about the incident, but the case has sparked widespread debate on patient safety and the need for effective legal recourse in medical malpractice disputes. The adjournment has been a source of deep pain for the family, who seek closure and accountability.

Dr. Nwandu called on the coroner and the hospital's counsel to avoid further delays, emphasizing that justice delayed is justice denied. The medical community has rallied behind the family, with many professionals urging transparent proceedings. The case also underscores systemic challenges in Nigeria's healthcare and judicial systems, where negligence claims often take years to resolve.

As the Adichie family awaits the next hearing, the public remains hopeful that the truth will emerge and that the legal process will fulfill its purpose. The inquest is expected to determine the cause of death and whether any lapses occurred at Euracare Hospital. Dr. Nwandu's plea reflects a broader call for accountability in medical institutions, aiming to prevent similar tragedies. The case has also ignited conversations about the rights of patients and the obligations of healthcare providers.

Many hope that a fair and timely inquest will set a precedent for handling medical negligence cases in Nigeria. The family has maintained a dignified silence in public but is reportedly devastated by the loss and the protracted legal battle. The next scheduled date in October will be critical for the progress of the case. Dr. Nwandu urged all parties to cooperate and ensure that the inquest concludes without further interruptions.

She reiterated that the goal is not only justice for Nkanu but also improvement in healthcare standards to protect other children. The case has garnered international attention, with supporters of Adichie expressing solidarity through social media campaigns. The out-of-detailed narrative highlights the intersection of fame, grief, and the pursuit of justice in a flawed system. As the months drag on, the family's resilience is being tested, but their determination to seek the truth remains unshaken.

The medical and legal communities watch closely, hoping that the inquest will provide clarity and lead to necessary reforms. Ultimately, the Adichie family seeks not vengeance but answers and assurance that no other parent will endure a similar ordeal. The delay has only intensified their pain, but Dr. Nwandu's call for justice resonates with many who believe that the system can and must do better





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