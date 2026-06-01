DLA Rejects Aspirant's Exclusion Claims, Warns Against Personal Ambition; Doctors Unveil Sexual Health Solutions; Nigerians Can Now Earn in US Dollars

The Democratic Leadership Alliance denies a presidential aspirant's exclusion claims, emphasizing due process and institutional respect. Two doctors reveal unique solutions for sexual health issues, while Nigerians gain the opportunity to earn in US Dollars through domain acquisition.

The Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA) has refuted claims by presidential hopeful Abisayo Modupe that she was unfairly excluded from the party's candidate selection process. In a statement, Deputy National Publicity Secretary Judith Aguenu confirmed Modupe's participation in the screening exercise but noted that she was not cleared due to the screening's outcome.

Aguenu emphasized that the DLA follows a strict process based on its constitution and guidelines, and no other aspirant has raised concerns about the fairness of the process. The party condemned Modupe's decision to make allegations on social media instead of using internal mechanisms to challenge her disqualification. The DLA, committed to discipline and due process, warned that personal ambition should not undermine its democratic processes.

Recurring political crises often stem from individuals prioritizing personal ambition over organizational stability and democratic norms. Aspirants for high offices must respect due process and institutions. The DLA also rejected claims of gender discrimination, highlighting its support for women's participation in politics. The public was advised to disregard misleading narratives, with the party remaining united and committed to providing credible leadership alternatives.

Separately, an Abuja doctor has revealed a unique, side-effect-free method to permanently cure weak erections, small manhood, and infertility within a short period. A Lagos-based doctor has also uncovered a secret to enhance penis size, cure premature ejaculation, reverse low libido, and boost sexual performance.

Meanwhile, Nigerians can now earn in US Dollars by acquiring premium domains, with potential profits ranging from ₦17 million to ₦25 million, suitable for various professionals





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Health Business Democratic Leadership Alliance Abisayo Modupe Presidential Candidate Sexual Health US Dollars Domain Acquisition

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