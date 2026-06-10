DLA Issues 14-Day Ultimatum to Tinubu Over Rising Kidnappings

The Democratic Leadership Alliance gives the Nigerian government two weeks to implement concrete measures against kidnappings, warning of further democratic actions if no progress is made.

The Democratic Leadership Alliance ( DLA ) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government to roll out practical measures aimed at curbing the growing wave of kidnappings across the country.

The opposition party said the worsening security situation has left many Nigerians living in fear, while criminal gangs continue to operate in several parts of the country with little resistance. In a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Judith Aguenu, the party described kidnapping as a national emergency that is affecting lives, businesses and economic activities.

According to the DLA, recent steps taken by the Federal Government have not given citizens enough confidence that the crisis is being addressed with the urgency it deserves. The party noted that the recent decision to recruit 1,000 forest guards has done little to reassure Nigerians that the administration fully understands the magnitude of the kidnapping crisis currently threatening lives, livelihoods, and national stability.

The DLA highlighted that reports of abductions have become frequent across the country, with victims being taken from highways, homes, schools, farms, places of worship, and rural communities. Millions of Nigerians now live in fear, with hardly a day passing without reports of citizens being abducted. The fear of kidnapping has become a major obstacle to freedom of movement, economic activities, agricultural production, and social development.

The security challenge is taking a heavy toll on farming communities, as many farmers are abandoning their farmlands due to fear of attacks. This could further worsen food insecurity and deepen the country's economic hardship. The party also claimed that several of its members and supporters across different states have been affected by the deteriorating security situation. Farmers are abandoning their farms, businesses are relocating, families are living under constant fear, and communities are increasingly vulnerable to criminal elements.

The opposition party argued that solving the kidnapping crisis requires more than the deployment of security personnel. It called on the government to address the factors fueling criminal activities, including poverty, unemployment, and weak intelligence gathering. The DLA maintained that the solution to kidnapping cannot be limited to security deployments alone.

The government must address the economic conditions that fuel criminality, strengthen intelligence gathering, tackle corruption within public institutions, improve security coordination, deploy modern surveillance technology, and ensure swift prosecution of criminal offenders and their sponsors. The party urged President Tinubu to formally declare the kidnapping crisis a national emergency and coordinate stronger actions to reverse the trend.

Specifically, it called on the President to declare the kidnapping epidemic a national emergency and immediately activate stronger policies and coordinated actions capable of reversing the current trend. The DLA subsequently gave the Federal Government 14 days to present and begin implementing measurable steps to reduce kidnappings and restore confidence in the nation's security architecture.

It warned that failure to make meaningful progress within the period could force the party to adopt other democratic and legal options to draw attention to the issue, including public advocacy, strategic engagement with national and international stakeholders, and legal actions where necessary to draw attention to the plight of Nigerians. The party insisted that the protection of lives and property remains the constitutional responsibility of government and urged authorities to act swiftly to end the growing insecurity.

Nigeria cannot continue on this dangerous path; the protection of lives and property remains the primary responsibility of government, and Nigerians deserve to live without fear of abduction, ransom demands, or violent criminal attacks





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kidnapping Nigeria DLA Security Ultimatum

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Involve traditionalists in formulation of policies, national issuesTraditional religion adherents have appealed to the federal government to involve them in the formulation of policies, national dialogues and other

Read more »

Minister of Works Issues 72-Hour Ultimatum to Contractors on Abuja-Lokoja HighwayDavid Umahi, Minister of Works, has given contractors handling the Abuja-Lokoja highway rehabilitation project a 72-hour ultimatum to mobilize to the site or face prosecution.

Read more »

Lagos issues Ebola alert, directs hotels, nightclubs to tighten safety measuresLagos State Safety Commission has called on operators of hotels, nightclubs, event centres, lounges, restaurants and other hospitality businesses to

Read more »

DLA Gives Federal Government 14-Day Ultimatum to Address Kidnapping CrisisThe Democratic Leadership Alliance has issued a 14-day notice to the Federal Government to unveil concrete measures against the worsening kidnapping wave, warning that Nigerians live in fear as criminal gangs operate with impunity.

Read more »