DLA Gives Federal Government 14-Day Ultimatum to Address Kidnapping Crisis

The Democratic Leadership Alliance has issued a 14-day notice to the Federal Government to unveil concrete measures against the worsening kidnapping wave, warning that Nigerians live in fear as criminal gangs operate with impunity.

The Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government, demanding concrete and measurable actions to combat the escalating wave of kidnappings across Nigeria .

In a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Judith Aguenu, the party expressed profound concern over the pervasive insecurity that has turned kidnapping into a national crisis, threatening lives, economic activities, and social stability. The DLA warned that Nigerians are living in constant fear as criminal gangs operate with impunity, abducting citizens from highways, homes, schools, farms, places of worship, and entire communities.

The party stated that the gravity of the situation requires urgent and decisive intervention beyond routine security measures. The impact of kidnapping has been devastating across all sectors of society. Farmers have abandoned their farmlands due to safety concerns, worsening food production challenges and deepening economic hardship. Businesses are relocating from high-risk areas, and families are under constant threat of extortion and violence.

According to DLA, millions of Nigerians now face restricted freedom of movement, disrupted livelihoods, and a pervasive sense of vulnerability. The crisis has evolved into a lucrative criminal enterprise driven by weak law enforcement, high unemployment, porous borders, and the proliferation of illegal weapons. Security experts and civil society groups have repeatedly warned that without addressing the root causes, the situation will continue to deteriorate.

The DLA criticized recent government efforts such as the planned recruitment of 1,000 forest guards, describing them as inadequate and unconvincing. The party argued that the response to kidnapping must go beyond military and security deployments. It insisted that the government must address underlying economic conditions that fuel criminality, strengthen intelligence gathering, tackle corruption within public institutions, improve security coordination, deploy modern surveillance technology, and ensure swift prosecution of offenders and their sponsors.

The statement emphasized that piecemeal approaches have failed to restore public confidence in the nation's security architecture. Calling on President Bola Tinubu to take more decisive action, the DLA urged the Federal Government to formally declare the kidnapping crisis a national emergency. The party issued a 14-day ultimatum for the government to unveil and commence implementation of practical measures aimed at reducing abductions and restoring public trust.

It warned that failure to act within the stipulated period would compel the party to pursue legal and democratic avenues, including public advocacy, strategic engagement with national and international stakeholders, and legal actions where necessary to draw attention to the plight of Nigerians. The DLA maintained that protecting lives and property is the primary responsibility of government and called for immediate and coordinated action to reverse the dangerous trajectory of insecurity in the country





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