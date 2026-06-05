DKT International Nigeria Launches Avibela, a Long-Acting Hormonal IUD

DKT International Nigeria has launched Avibela, a long-acting hormonal intrauterine device (IUD), marking a significant step forward in expanding access to modern contraceptive options for women across the country.

DKT International Nigeria has launched Avibela , a long-acting hormonal intrauterine device (IUD), marking a significant step forward in expanding access to modern contraceptive options for women across the country.

The product was unveiled at an exclusive launch event in Lagos attended by the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Health Matters, Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, alongside other leading gynaecologists, maternal health specialists, healthcare practitioners, and public health stakeholders. Additional launch events are scheduled to hold in Abuja and Port Harcourt as part of a broader nationwide introduction.

Avibela is a progestin-only hormonal IUD that provides over 99 per cent protection against unintended pregnancy for up to eight years. In addition to its contraceptive benefits, the device has also been shown to reduce heavy menstrual bleeding by more than 90 per cent for up to five years, helping address a major health concern affecting many women of reproductive age.

As a prescription-only contraceptive method, women are advised to consult their healthcare providers to determine whether Avibela is the most suitable option for their individual health needs and reproductive goals. The device works through the localised release of levonorgestrel directly within the uterus and does not contain oestrogen, making it suitable for women who may be unable to use combined hormonal contraceptives. Fertility also returns quickly after removal by a trained healthcare provider.

Speaking at the launch, Debu Satapathy, Country Director, DKT International Nigeria, said the introduction of Avibela reflects the organisation's commitment to improving women's access to safe, effective and convenient reproductive healthcare solutions. For many women, reproductive healthcare goes beyond pregnancy prevention. It is also about comfort, confidence, health, and the ability to make informed choices about their bodies and future.

Avibela provides women with a reliable, long-term contraceptive option while also helping to manage heavy menstrual bleeding, which can significantly impact quality of life. Our goal is simple: expanding choice and improving lives. By introducing Avibela, we are ensuring that more women have access to modern healthcare solutions that support their reproductive goals, wellbeing, and long-term health.

Also present at the event was the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Health Matters, Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, who commended the initiative as a vital addition to the state's maternal and reproductive health landscape. Key note speaker at the event, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology UNILAG, and Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Prof. Ayodeji A. Oluwole, highlighted the importance of expanding access to modern contraceptive options in Nigeria.

Nigeria continues to have a significant unmet need for contraception, with many women requiring safe, effective and convenient options. Hormonal IUDs represent an important advancement because they offer highly effective, long-acting and reversible contraception while delivering additional health benefits such as the management of heavy menstrual bleeding and menstrual pain. Avibela expands the contraceptive choices available to Nigerian women and provides healthcare professionals with another valuable tool to improve reproductive health outcomes and quality of life.

Nigeria continues to face gaps in access to modern family planning solutions, particularly among women seeking long-term, low-maintenance contraceptive methods. With Avibela, DKT International Nigeria aims to broaden awareness of hormonal IUDs and support more informed conversations around reproductive health and family planning





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DKT International Nigeria Avibela Long-Acting Hormonal IUD Contraception Reproductive Health

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