Djokovic Knocked Out of French Open by 19-Year-Old Joao Fonseca

Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca has stunned Novak Djokovic in the third round of the French Open, ending the Serbian great's latest quest for a record 25th Grand Slam.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic 's latest quest for a record 25th Grand Slam was scuppered by Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca in the third round of the French Open .

Fonseca, the 28th seed, rallied from two sets down for the second straight match to stun Djokovic, winning 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 after four hours and 53 minutes. This marks the first time in nine successive majors that neither Sinner nor Alcaraz has made it to the final. Fonseca will next play either Casper Ruud or American 24th seed Tommy Paul in the last 16 of a major for the first time.

His victory comes a day after the shock elimination of world number one Jannik Sinner, who was the red-hot title favourite. This means there will be a first-time men's Grand Slam champion this year at the French Open





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Brazilian Teenager Fonseca knocks Djokovic Out Of French OpenDjokovic's defeat means there will be a first-time men's Grand Slam champion this year at the French Open, ending a run of nine successive majors won by Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz.

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