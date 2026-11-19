Ademola Abiodun, known as DJ Chicken, has apologised to Seyi Tinubu over a social media publication interpreted as a threat to life and pledged to campaign for President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

Nigerian social media personality Ademola Abiodun, known as DJ Chicken, has asked Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, to forgive him over a social media publication interpreted as a threat to his life.

DJ Chicken also pledged to support and campaign for President Tinubu's political aspirations ahead of the 2027 general election. The appeal was contained in a letter dated November 9, 2026, written by his lawyers, Whitehouse Legal, and addressed to Seyi, who is the patron of the City Boy Movement.

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The letter, titled Formal Representation and Appeal for Amicable Settlement, Reconciliation and Withdrawal of Further Prosecution Against Mr Ademola Abiodun (aka DJ Chicken), was signed by Rotimi Stephen and Adeniyi Falade, both of Whitehouse Legal. In the letter on Instagram, the lawyers said their client wanted to put the incident behind him and pursue an amicable resolution.

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Our Client has instructed us to communicate his sincere desire to put this unfortunate episode behind him and pursue an amicable resolution with Your Excellency, the letter read. The lawyers added that DJ Chicken harbours no personal animosity, hostility or ill will towards Seyi and had no intention of engaging in further conduct that could be considered antagonistic or disrespectful.

They said the content creator was also willing to redirect his social media influence towards youth mobilisation and the promotion of the President's political aspirations. He has specifically indicated his commitment to supporting and campaigning for your father's political aspirations through his social media platforms, using the visibility and audience he has cultivated over the years to encourage political participation and promote the Renewed Hope Agenda, the lawyers stated.

DJ Chicken also tendered an unreserved apology and gave an undertaking to demonstrate his commitment to responsible conduct going forward. The legal representatives said their client regretted the publication. Our Client also uses this medium to tender an unreserved apology to Your Excellency and hereby gives an undertaking as may be considered appropriate to assure Your Excellency of his commitment to responsible conduct going forward, they added.

Prosecutors Open To Withdrawing Case

They said the police and prosecuting authorities had indicated their readiness to consider withdrawing or discontinuing further proceedings if Seyi communicated that he had no further interest in pursuing the matter. From our engagements and understanding of the position communicated in relation to this matter, the police/prosecuting authorities have indicated their readiness to consider the withdrawal or discontinuance of further proceedings, provided there is a clear indication that Your Excellency, as the person directly concerned by the alleged publication, has no further interest in pursuing the matter and is favourably disposed towards an amicable settlement, the letter read.

The lawyers explained the outstanding issue was obtaining Seyi's position on the proposed reconciliation. They noted his response would enable the relevant authorities to consider the necessary legal steps. For the avoidance of doubt, we recognise that the ultimate decision concerning the continuation or discontinuance of criminal proceedings rests with the appropriate prosecuting authority in accordance with the law and subject to the jurisdiction of the Honourable Court, the lawyers stated.

The lawyers appealed to Seyi to communicate his willingness to settle the matter and facilitate the issuance of a formal letter conveying his position to the prosecuting authorities. They further urged him to allow the leadership of the City Boy Movement to facilitate the communication, if necessary, ahead of the next court sitting. According to the letter, the case had been adjourned until December 8, 2026, for a report of settlement.

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Making a case for reconciliation, the lawyers said their client had already faced the consequences of the incident through his arrest, detention, arraignment and subsequent remand. They added that the experience had made him appreciate the responsibilities associated with his influence as a social media personality. Our Client has also been made to appreciate the seriousness of public statements and the responsibilities that accompany the influence enjoyed by persons within the entertainment and social media industry, they said.

The lawyers argued an amicable resolution would promote responsible public engagement and constructive youth participation. We respectfully submit that an opportunity for reconciliation at this stage would serve the broader interest of peace, responsible public engagement and constructive youth participation, the letter added. They acknowledged that public figures were entitled to legal protection against threats and harassment, stressing their appeal was not intended to undermine those rights.

DJ Chicken Arrest And Charges

DJ Chicken was arrested in July 2026 following a social media video in which he made comments about Seyi while discussing the 2027 presidential election. He was arraigned before a Magistrate's Court sitting in the Ogba area of Lagos State on a three-count charge bordering on alleged threat to life, offensive online publication, and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges, while the court granted him bail in the sum of N1m with two sureties in like sum. He was remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending the perfection of his bail conditions. In a related development, a social media user, Fawzi, publicly thanked Seyi and the President, describing the President's son as his daddy in a social media post. He also adopted Seyi's photograph as his Instagram profile picture.

The letter from Whitehouse Legal emphasised that DJ Chicken's appeal was aimed at amicable settlement and reconciliation, and that he was committed to responsible conduct going forward.