Diverse Headlines From Nigerian Politics and Abroad

A summary of significant events and news items from Nigerian politics, including the emergence of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for governor and a ruling by the Federal High Court.

The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC), governorship candidate for the 2027 election.

He polled 94,990 votes in the primary, defeating his closest rival, Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki, who garnered over 41,000 votes. The Federal High Court in Abuja has ruled that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has exclusive ownership of the eNaira digital currency platform, issuing a perpetual injunction against eNaira Payment Solutions Limited.

A former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has warned that the ruling APC has drifted away from the ideals on which it was founded and expressed concerns about internal democracy and party primaries. Oyo State Government has announced the suspension of all school excursions, field trips, sports competitions, and other activities outside school premises following a deadly coordinated attack on schools in Oriire Local Government Area, as burial rites commenced for a slain teacher.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) of blocking access to former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, raising concerns about political persecution. He appreciates to N1,376 per dollar in the parallel market and depreciates to N1,375 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has declared Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, as its governorship candidate for the 2027 election, following his victory in the party's primary. The Nigeria Democratic Congress has constituted a 20-member National Selection Committee to oversee the screening and selection of aspirants seeking the party's governorship and National Assembly tickets ahead of the 2026 elections.

President Donald Trump has directed that Nigerians and other nationals seeking green cards must return to their home countries to apply for the process in most cases, except in extraordinary circumstances. Violent scenes erupted within the African Democratic Congress in Benue State, with protesters warning against any move that could sideline the Idoma nation in the party's governorship arrangement and insisting on fair opportunities for Benue South





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

All Progressives Congress Nigeria Democratic Congress Independent Corrupt Practices And Other Relate Enaira Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market School Excursions Benue State Idoma Nation Nigerians Seeking Green Cards Green Cards African Democratic Congress

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Newspaper Headlines: Airlines increase fares over rising cost of aviation fuelReports on withdrawal of Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers, from the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), permeate the front pages of Nigerian newspapers.

Read more »

Nigeria News: Latest HeadlinesStay updated with the latest Nigerian news headlines, including events, analysis, and opinion pieces. Topics range from education, healthcare, and economics to politics and international affairs.

Read more »

Newspaper Headlines: Chinese investors may acquire 51% stake in Port Harcourt, Warri refineriesThe outcome of the governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) dominates the front pages of Nigerian newspapers

Read more »

Nigeria News Headlines: Latest Political and Current AffairsThis article brings you the latest updates in Nigeria's political and current affairs, including analysis and investigation on critical topics.

Read more »