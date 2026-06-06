A 30‑year‑old diver was badly wounded by a 4.5‑metre shark near Michaelmas Island, prompting emergency evacuation and intensive care. The event follows a recent fatal attack in Queensland and comes amid scientific warnings that rising sea temperatures and crowded coastal waters are altering shark migration and increasing the likelihood of human‑shark encounters.

A diver in his thirties suffered life‑threatening injuries after a serious shark encounter off Michaelmas Island, a remote spot southeast of Perth in Western Australia , on Saturday.

Emergency responders from the state ambulance service arrived within minutes of the incident, but the victim required immediate advanced medical care and was airlifted to a trauma centre in Perth. According to officials, the animal involved was estimated to be about 4.5 metres (15 feet) long, a size that places it among the larger predatory sharks known to inhabit Australia's coastal waters.

The diver, who had been conducting a routine underwater survey of marine habitats, was caught off guard when the shark struck, inflicting deep lacerations and puncture wounds to his torso and limbs. Despite the severity of his injuries, doctors reported that his condition had stabilized after emergency surgery, and he remains in intensive care under close observation. The Michaelmas Island incident follows a recent pattern of heightened shark activity along the Australian coastline.

Only two weeks earlier, a fisherman was killed by a great white shark off the coast of northern Queensland, marking the third fatal shark attack recorded in the country this year. Researchers from several Australian universities have been monitoring changes in marine ecosystems and warn that a combination of factors is altering shark behaviour.

Warmer sea temperatures, driven by climate change, are expanding the range of several shark species, while increasing human presence in traditionally remote water zones-through tourism, commercial fishing and recreational diving-is leading to more frequent encounters. These environmental shifts are prompting scientists to reevaluate historical migration routes and feeding patterns, suggesting that sharks are spending more time in shallow, coastal waters where people are also active.

State authorities have responded by reviewing existing safety protocols for water users and boosting public awareness campaigns about shark risk mitigation. The Western Australian government announced that additional patrol boats and drone surveillance will be deployed around high‑traffic dive sites, and that educational materials highlighting how to recognise shark behaviour and reduce attractants such as fish scraps will be distributed to local clubs and tourism operators.

Meanwhile, the federal Senate is considering legislation that would expedite the deployment of state police resources in regions identified as high‑risk for terror‑related threats, a move that some observers say could also strengthen overall emergency response capabilities for natural hazards like shark attacks. Conservationists caution that any increase in human activity aimed at preventing attacks must be balanced with efforts to protect shark populations, which play a crucial role in maintaining healthy marine ecosystems.

The ongoing dialogue underscores the complex interplay between public safety, environmental stewardship, and the impacts of a warming ocean on both humans and wildlife





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